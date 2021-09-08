John Fallon: Can Ireland follow the Serbian model to get our house in order?

Amid the culture war currently polarising Irish football, contradictions galore have peppered the debate, none more acute than the role of youth development.

Neglect during the last regime is getting thrown into the mix of contributory factors for the senior team’s woes. “We just don’t have the players,” scream the sympathisers.

That’s good and well until the manager’s viewpoint preaches otherwise.

According to Stephen Kenny, rarely has the Irish team been transfused by graduates to this extent.

His faith in their quality has been unrelenting since commencing his U21 role almost three years ago; Kenny eager to shed any inferior complexity that inhibited Ireland’s progress on the international stage.

Such was the competition for U21 squad places that Jason Knight and Gavin Kilkenny, now both Championship regulars, originally couldn’t get in.

It was borne out over the first two games of this window as Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, and Troy Parrott (all 19), Adam Idah (20), Aaron Connolly (21), Dara O’Shea, and Jayson Molumby (22) and Jamie McGrath (24) figured in the qualifiers. Another 20-year-old, Burnley’s €15m recruit Nathan Collins, would have been involved, only for injury.

All were home-produced, sculpted by their schoolboys’ clubs bar McGrath who went to the UK from League of Ireland, so failing to beat Azerbaijan at home is hardly a failure of the traditional system?

The FAI still persevere with their policy of dismantling the tried and tested route but if they’re serious about taking ownership, channelled through their League of Ireland members, last night’s opposition are an ideal example to replicate.

Serbia are within sight of a fourth World Cup tournament in five — qualifying either by holding off Portugal for top spot or through the play-offs — and their success can be traced to a masterplan devised shortly after detaching from Montenegro in 2006.

The new entity, Football Association of Serbia (FSS), were eager to generate a blueprint conducive to their culture.

Peer reviews of what worked best for Spain, Italy, and France were undertaken through field visits, extracting elements from each to customise their own manuscript.

The Spanish were particularly helpful to the newcomers, agreeing a series of friendlies at various underage levels to gauge their progress.

A bottom-up approach was adopted, not solely to bolster the elite grade but also increase participation in a sport then lagging behind basketball, tennis, and volleyball. Serbia’s population of seven million is just 40% more than Ireland’s.

A campaign to target primary school children entitled ‘My school, My team’ ensured the beautiful game sat at the core of the PE curriculum.

More than just words were required to push the cause and investment was forthcoming by the creation of an epicentre.

Their ‘House of Football’ complex in Stara Pazova, built from 2011, boasts a four-star hotel for all squads, including the seniors, to reside during international gatherings.

Six Fifa standard pitches, including an all-weather, have been constructed on site — the largest of them surrounded by stands catering for 3,000 fans. From a comparative view, the infrastructure dwarfs what the FAI have access to at their headquarters in Abbotstown.

Tangible benefits accrued, as Ireland discovered for themselves in 2013 and 2014 when eliminated from the U19 Euros qualifiers by the Serbs.

Top scorer across all 10 Euro groups, Aleksander Mitrovic, was in Serbia’s side which played out a scoreless draw against Paul Doolin’s Ireland on their way to claiming the Euro title in the first of those seasons.

Fellow graduates from that team at Aviva Stadium last night were Nemanja Maksimović, Miloš Veljković, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and goalkeeper Predrag Rajković.

Conversely, just one the Irish players from the fixture eight years ago, Seán Maguire, has subsequently earned senior caps. Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor made a couple of panels without getting any game-time.

Serbia’s defence of the U19 title was ended in the semis by Portugal’s penalty shoot-out victory but it would prove merely a minor blip as they bounced back to win the U20 World Cup in 2015, defeating Brazil in the final.

Manager Veljko Paunovic has gone on to take charge of Reading while the golden generation of players have colonised Dragan Stojković’s current squad.

Last night’s squad were drawn from the top leagues in Europe; Serie A, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. Mitrovic is their sole representative in England with Fulham but Fiorentina pair Dušan Vlahović and Milenković were subject of interest from Tottenham in the latest transfer window.

Domestically, the Belgrade clubs — Partizan and Red Star — continue to be considered among the top academies in Europe and challenge in club competitions annually.

Red Star, better known these days as Crvena Zvezda, reached the Champions League group phase in 2020 and are the nation’s survivors in this season’s Europa League.

It says much of their array of talent that no-one from the SuperLiga made the cut for Stojković’s squad.

As will remain the case for Irish players despite Brexit, foreign fields are more attractive to the Serbs but that shouldn’t stop the FAI attempting to mimic best practice in how to get their house in order.

Relegation fight warms up nicely

Entering the business end of the League of Ireland season, avoiding the relegation playoff berth looks to be the most competitive of the contests.

Of course, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne still have work to do to fend off their nearest challengers to seal their Premier and First Division titles respectively and there’s the subplot of Bohemians attempting to salvage their European qualification spot. Longford Town seem doomed to a second tier return, languishing 17 points adrift at the bottom with 10 games left.

In the First Division, Cork City and Athlone Town have each to bridge an eight-point gap over the last six games to dislodge Bray Wanderers in the last playoff spot.

However, an intriguing run-in looms for Dundalk and Waterford if they’re to steer clear of trouble. Vinny Perth’s underachieving Lilywhites currently occupy the second-last spot in the table, one behind the Blues whom they drew 1-1 against last Friday. A four-match winning sequence has lifted Finn Harps four points clear. Whichever of the three contenders does end up needing to beat a First Division team to survive will do so on a record points total.

In the two full 36 games seasons since the top tier was reduced to 10 teams, Harps took 28 points in 2019 and Limerick 27 the previous year. Dundalk are already on 28 points with 12 games remaining.

Angry James McClean picks wrong target

Brutal honesty is always guaranteed when James McClean faces microphones and cameras but his latest delivery lacked evidence.

Fair enough that he felt aggrieved at the reaction to Saturday’s 1-1 draw against lowly Azerbaijan but to make sweeping claims about the media — resorting to the ‘what about the kids’ concern — made the decision of sending him out to bat odd.

McClean is fiercely loyal to Ireland manager Kenny from their time at Derry City — as he was to another former club boss Martin O’Neill — but it seemed he was measured in his assessment by dismissing as a “cop-out” the transition excuse in Ireland’s slump.

Then he advanced with both barrels, unloading about the fickle nature of press coverage, likening the Irish media to their counterparts in the UK. It was the younger members he feared for, the same crop who Matt Doherty insisted after last November’s 3-0 defeat in England shouldn’t be mollycoddled.

Perhaps McClean didn’t expect to be challenged by his audience over Zoom, taken aback when informed that legends of the Irish game like Paul McGrath and Richard Dunne were leading the criticism of his manager’s reign.

For someone who nobly derides the modern method of scripted player interviews, a bit of research before his tirade would have been advisable.