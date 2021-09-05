Michelle Darmody: If you like pumpkin spice lattes, you'll love these recipes

Try pumpkin and maple syrup squares or a pumpkin and pomegranate loaf
Pumpkin is a versatile baking ingredient. 

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 07:17
Michelle Darmody

Pumpkins are just appearing on shop shelves at this time of year. For all of these recipes, you can use butternut squash in their place if that is easier to get hold of.

To make the pumpkin purée, peel and deseed the pumpkin and cut it into chunks, steam the chunks until soft, then mash them to a puree consistency. I usually allow this to cool before adding it to recipes. The pumpkin purée serves a few purposes in baking, it adds sweetness and moisture but it also adds a smooth, creamy texture to cakes or buns.

You can keep the pumpkin seeds and roast them if you wish, they are packed with vitamins and minerals and are also a great source of fibre. They can be eaten as a snack or added to salads. 

The first thing you will need to do is clean the seeds — they will be covered in sticky residue — then boil them for about 10 minutes to soften them a little. Once drained, toss them in a little oil, some salt pepper, and whichever spices you prefer. I often add a generous pinch of smoked paprika or some dukka. Spread the seeds on a large flat tray and roast on a low heat for about 45 minutes.

Pumpkin pomegranate loaf cake

Pumpkin gets a tangy makeover with this deliciously seasonal loaf cake

Pumpkin pomegranate loaf cake

12

5 mins

40 mins

45 mins

Baking

  • 125mls light olive oil

  • 140g light brown sugar

  • the zest of an orange and half the juice

  • 150g pumpkin purée

  • 200g plain flour

  • 1 tsp bread soda, sieved

  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg

  • the seeds from half a pomegranate

  1. Pre heat your oven to 170°C and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

  2. Beat the oil, sugar, zest and juice until combined. Add in the eggs until they too are combined.

  3. Add in the pumpkin purée and combine.

  4. Mix the flour, bread soda, and nutmeg together and add these to the cake batter until thoroughly combined. Stir in the pomegranate seeds and scoop the mixture into the prepared tin.

  5. Bake for about 35 to 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle remove from the tin and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Pumpkin and golden raisin buns

These muffins are delicious warm from the oven and make a great brunch addition

Pumpkin and golden raisin buns

12

5 mins

15 mins

20 mins

Baking

  • 225g self-raising flour

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 120g golden caster sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • 200g pumpkin purée

  • 125g melted butter

  • 50g golden raisins

  • 20g pecan nuts, chopped

  • A handful of porridge oats

  1. Pre heat your oven to 180°C and line a 12-hole bun tin with paper cases.

  2. Place the flour, cinnamon, and sugar into a bowl.

  3. Mix the eggs, pumpkin, and melted butter together. Add this to the flour mixture. Beat until combined.

  4. Stir in the raisins and nuts and scoop the mixture between the 12 paper cases.

  5. Sprinkle the oats on top, pressing them down slightly.

  6. Bake for about 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle remove from the tin and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Pumpkin and maple syrup squares

If you are a fan of pumpkin spice lattes, then you'll love this traybake

Pumpkin and maple syrup squares

12

10 mins

30 mins

40 mins

Baking

  • 300g self-raising flour

  • 80g muscovado sugar

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 2 tsp mixed spice

  • 2 tsp of bread soda, sieved

  • 100ml maple syrup

  • 4 eggs

  • 200g melted butter

  • 500g pumpkin puree

  • 50g pecan nuts, chopped

  • 100g soft butter

  • 300g cream cheese

  • 90g icing sugar

  • the zest of 2 oranges

  • a handful of walnuts or pecan nuts

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 12 by 8 tin with parchment.

  2. Place the flour, sugar, cinnamon, cake spice, and bread soda into a bowl and mix well.

  3. Mix the maple syrup with the eggs and butter. Pour this into the flour mixture and mix well. Add the puree and make sure it is well combined. Stir in the chopped nuts and scoop the mixture into your prepared tin. Flatten it out and bake for about 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

  4. Allow to cool in the tin until cool enough to handle, then place it on a wire rack to cool completely.

  5. To make the icing, beat all of the ingredients — except the nuts — until light and fluffy.

  6. Spread this over the cake and dot the nuts on top. Cut into squares.

