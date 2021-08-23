Derval O'Rourke: The burden of burnout, and how to fight it

This week I will be chatting about burnout. Burnout can be described as physical or emotional exhaustion. It’s something that can happen to any of us and I’ll share tips that may be helpful. The recipe I'm sharing this week is a Beef Stir-fry — a recipe which can be adapted, using any meat, tofu or extra veggies.

In recent weeks the Olympics and the Paralympics have been taking centre stage in the sporting world. While these events are extremely physically challenging, they are also equally mentally challenging. The nature of the Olympics is that it is a big build-up to a highly pressurised event where results are the determining factor of success or failure.

The recent Olympics put a spotlight on mental wellbeing. High profile athletes such as Simone Biles expressed their need to care for their mental health in a way that I don’t remember from any other recent Olympic Games. Most of us will never experience her level of performance but that does not mean we won’t experience burnout.

For me I know I need to consider my own potential to feel burnt out when I answer yes to any of these questions:

Am I demotivated or cynical regarding work?

Do I feel fatigued or lacking in energy?

Am I struggling to sleep?

Ways that help me navigate the potential to burnout

Mindfulness

This is something that I have been practising in the past 12 months and I find it really useful to alleviate stress. I heard an Olympic medallist explain in an interview that he had found working with a mindfulness coach extremely beneficial in reaching his potential.

Reward

I like to reward myself after tough periods of work. This can be with days off work where I have very little to do other than just ‘be’ with the kids or it can be ensuring that I spend time with people who re-energise me

Unplug

I find that screen time contributes to me starting to feel lethargic and stressed. I put in periods of time that I have minimal to no screen time and find it massively rejuvenating.

Don’t underestimate joy

As we get older I think we can forget to find joy in our lives. If I’m starting to feel quite stressed I try to remember what gives me joy and do that. For me it could be going somewhere eg a beach with a cup of tea or simply riding my bike with the kids

Change the environment

If you are feeling a little stressed, try completely changing your environment. Work-wise can you move and work somewhere that is different, even another room in the house might help.

The Wellness Tip

Red meat is a great source of B-Vitamins and iron which are essential micronutrients for energy, improve mental capacity, boost immunity, reduce fatigue and promote a healthy mood.

Movement of the Week

Skipping is a great form of low-impact, fun cardio. This form of cardio is very commonly used in sport because it is inexpensive, can be performed anywhere and increases energy levels. Skipping can improve your cardiovascular fitness, stamina, balance, coordination, increase metabolism, etc.

Tips on how to perform this exercise include:

Stand on the rope with both feet and ensure the handles are in line with your nipple line by your chest to get the right length of rope specific to your height.

Keep your elbows close to your body and draw your wrists in circular motions so the rope comes around overhead.

Jump up with both feet and land lightly on the ground.

Keep your body as straight as possible throughout.

Derval's delicious beef stirfry

Derval O'Rourke's go-to beef stir-fry recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This stir fry is quick to make and it has lots of lovely flavours and textures. It’s my go-to stir-fry when I’m really busy. Servings 2 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 20 mins Total Time 30 mins Course Main Ingredients 2 tbsp coconut oil

200g lean beef fillet, thinly sliced

1 carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

a handful of baby corn, sliced lengthways

a handful of broccoli florets

a handful of sugar snap peas

a handful of shredded white cabbage

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

Basmati rice to serve Method Heat the coconut oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the beef and stir-fry for about 10 minutes, until browned all over. Remove the beef and juices and set aside. Add all of the vegetables to the pan and stir fry for about 5 minutes. Add the sweet chilli sauce and soy sauce and stir fry for two minutes. Return the beef and juices to the pan, mix well and heat through. Divide the stir-fry between warmed serving plates and serve with basmati rice.