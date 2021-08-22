Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Slow cooked Korean beef short ribs are rich and flavourful

Kalbi is a classic Korean dish made with beef short ribs. The dish is made with Korean-style short ribs, which is a different cut to the US or European style. Korean-style short ribs are cut across the bone, rather than along it. As a result, they are thinner and can be cooked on a grill or barbecue.

My recipe uses thicker-cut ribs, the kind that are available in shops here, and is slow-cooked, instead of grilled, to give a beautifully tender, delicious dish. The meat is rich and flavourful and just falls off the bone.

This past year has afforded us all new opportunities to discover great local food producers, as many suppliers have gone online or started delivery services to manage their way through the pandemic. I got beautiful beef short ribs for this recipe from Redmond Grocer, here in Wexford, a wonderful local producer rearing and supplying grass-fed Irish Angus beef.

Do check out your own local suppliers: Shopping local and supporting local food producers is one way to make our food more sustainable. The quality of produce is also usually outstanding.

This is a very simple dish, which takes just minutes to prepare. It does need an overnight marinade, and then a long, slow cook at low temperature, but you can leave it to its own devices and let the low temperature and this beautiful marinade perform their magic. I promise you that you will be delighted with the result.

It is not a spicy dish, so add some heat, if you wish, by serving it with fresh, sliced chilli and some gochujang, a fabulous Korean chilli sauce. You will find my recipe for that on ieFood. If you cannot find any Asian pear, just use kiwi fruit, which is a great substitute. I have made this dish with both on different occasions, and either is delicious.

Serve the ribs with plain, boiled rice, a green vegetable (such as bok choy or broccoli) stir fried in sesame oil with garlic and soy sauce, little gem lettuce leaves, and some ssamjang. A few little bowls of chopped spring onion and sliced red chilli are good on the side, too. This is a meal to be shared, to serve up on platters, and then to let everyone help themselves. I previously shared a recipe for ssamjang, a lovely Korean sauce, but I have included it again here.