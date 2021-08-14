Currabinny Cooks: Our favourite recipes with mint and tips on how to grow it

In spring and summer, when mint abounds in markets and backyard gardens alike, cooking with the herb is a pleasure. Its cooling, sweet flavour pairs wonderfully with both sweet and savoury dishes.

We always grow mint in pots at home. If let loose they can spread quite quickly, taking over your herb garden. Mint is perennial so it will come back year after year and will spread vigorously if left unchecked. It is always better to pick up cuttings of mint plants rather than growing from seed. Mint takes a long time to grow a decent-sized plant from seed. Plug plants are generally widely available and cheap. Buy from a garden centre or farmers market instead of a supermarket.