Michelle Darmody: These are the perfect end-of-summer recipes

Damsons are more ovoid in shape than most plums and can be found growing in the wild in the Irish countryside. They are usually a little too tart to eat straight off the tree but they make excellent jam. Damsons tend to soften and rot quickly after picking so it is good to use them as soon as you have them harvested. They can be substituted for plums in almost any recipe. Also they freeze better than most plums.

When using either damsons or plums you do not need to peel them as their skins are not tough — and as a bonus the skin adds some extra fibre and nutrients to your recipes. You can store the poached damsons in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days or freeze for up to five months. They can be served for breakfast with yogurt and granola or as a dessert.