Derek McGrath: I've only seen Kiely and Kinnerk disagree once. Waterford's mission is to recreate that frustration

Calvin Coolidge once wrote that “nothing in this world can take the place of persistence”, concluding that determination and persistence are “omnipotent”.

In many fields of Ireland, the phrases “keep at it, keep going” can be heard as coaches have learned to be more forthcoming with positive encouragement, honing in on the benefits of persevering, reacting well to feedback and improving.

Watching Shaun O’Brien deflect John McGrath’s bullet shot over the bar on Saturday last focused the inward eye on a heartening storyline around the whole concept of ‘sticking at it’.

The narrative of a young player that never played county minor is often trotted out. However, when our club De la Salle lost the minor club championship semi-final of 2015 to Cois Bhríde and eventually annexed the minor title in 2016 defeating Ballygunner, ‘OB’ was our sub keeper on both occasions.

During his final year minor he actually played outfield for the junior Bs to get game time. His own determination, brilliantly supportive parents, and the positive influence of Bryan Phelan, Stevie Brenner, Peter Hearne in the club, and Dermot Dooley in De la Salle College, gradually accelerated the path. Beaten in a Harty semi-final, winner of three U21s in a row, he is now firmly established as our club number 1.

Forgive the parochial approach to start with, but the same perseverance is encapsulated by Kevin Moran’s enduring commitment to Waterford, but also to bettering and challenging himself. Amazingly, Kevin will be involved in his 11th All-Ireland semi-final since the ’07 meeting of Waterford and Limerick brought an unexpected victory for the Treaty men.

An All-Ireland losing dressing room is a deeply upsetting environment, and following our defeat to Galway in 2017, Kevin spoke brilliantly about what living was about, about putting yourself out there on the cliff edge, where the passive, receptive life is replaced by a challenging, often lonely, yet ultimately more rewarding path. This edge is often laced with adversity and difficulty, but it is where the learning is done and nobody in the Waterford dressing room is a better embodiment of this journey than Kevin.

My argument has been consistent over the last few months: Waterford are the team most likely to dethrone Limerick. The question remains: How?

Waterford have already fixed what happened between the Munster final and All-Ireland final last year. In the Munster final, Tadhg de Búrca and Calum Lyons effectively played as double sweepers, with Jack Fagan man-marking Gearóid Hegarty, and the pack of Jack Prendergast, Jake Dillon, and Jamie Barron picking up David Reidy when he wandered 100 yards from goal.

This allowed Kevin to concentrate completely on his marking duties of Tom Morrissey, which saw the Ahane man subbed on 60 minutes after a largely ineffective game. Croke Park presented a different challenge as Paul Kinnerk’s and Sean O’Donnell’s corrective analysis saw a reconfiguration, with Cian Lynch at 11 and constant switching of Limerick’s wing-forwards which would have discommoded Waterford’s double-jobbing wing-forwards and presented our sweeping 6 with a different dilemma. This resulted in a dominant Limerick display.

This group of Waterford players will love outside talk of tiredness and that playing four weeks in a row is unfair. Far from being tired, I expect a Waterford team ready to explode in Croke Park tomorrow — a team fuelled by an unmatchable and savage hunger, completely in tune with its strengths.

I was fortunate enough to watch back the Tipperary game from behind the goal. While much talk has surrounded Waterford’s attacking intent and execution, their defensive structure allowed them to attack in that menacing fashion.

For 48-plus minutes, Shane Bennett holds the D and acts as a plus-one at all times. Apart from a brief sojourn into attack early in the second half, his role as sweeper has been a resounding success, and his distribution to a packed middle third has been crucial. When he picks his head up he is able to offload to three of the best runners in the game in Jack Prender, Jamie Barron, and Peter Hogan.

Dessie Hutchinson’s ability to win the battle in an often-outnumbered full-forward line is well flagged, but Waterford will look to mix it up with the aerial threat of Austin Gleeson and Fagan to mimic Kilkenny’s early assault on Limerick in 2019.

Some weeks ago, I pointed out that that semi-final was the only time I saw John Kiely and Kinnerk rattled and visibly in disagreement. Waterford’s mission is to recreate that frustration.

A key strategy for entrepreneurs seeking to forge new business models and markets is the idea of disruption. Or, in hurling terms, ‘chaos’. It is the catalyst for collaboration, iteration, review, and reinvention. This paradox of chaos has seen innovators and ‘rule-breakers’ like Kinnerk and Michael Bevans become system-makers. The critical difference between sustainable success and failure for these creators is that they must be flexible enough to change again. The other more crucial aspect is balance. The balance between scripting and planning systematic processes with the madness of hurling.

For many years, I have been a huge advocate of a ‘total hurling’ approach where fluidity of positioning, running, and diversity of thinking are encouraged. Hopefully, the continued evolution of the game will see people acknowledge not alone the continued brilliance of the players, but also the depth of thinking in the various backroom teams. Instead of an autumn debate trying to reduce the numbers in backroom teams, what about a discussion heralding the positive influence they have in terms of the game and of the players’ holistic development? We should never take their contributions for granted.

We’ve seen many coaches hailed as tactical messiahs, heralding new eras. Not all of them endure. The greatest understand that you must also be prepared to disrupt yourself too. Both managements have this capacity.

Perhaps this disruption will see Calum Lyons and Kieran Bennett track Hegarty and Morrissey down the field, pressing them, turning them over and outscoring them while the half-forwards or the ‘pack’ man the half-back line with a real sense of fluidity.

Waterford have choices for Lynch: assign a Dan McCormack-like figure to track and mark, allowing Shanie to sweep and mind the house. Jack Prendergast may well fit this role.

Option 2 is to leave him to the swell of numbers in the middle third.

Bevans may consider playing Jamie as a deep midfielder and allow Shanie to go toe-to-toe with Lynch, putting the ball on the hurley himself and driving at the Limerick defence. Jack Fagan would have to repeat his role from the Munster final of last year, which would allow Lyons to be both defensive cover and outlet ball, to launch attacks from deep with his pace and ability to score.

Equally, might we expect disruption from Limerick? Having analysed the golden quarter against Tipp, Kiely will have noted the obvious improved work ethic of his team. He immediately set the tone post-match in mentioning panellists who had trained that morning, challenging them to “push harder”.

He will be aware teams will plan more meticulously than ever to take them down. And I believe the one team he would have wanted out of the championship is Waterford.

The expectation is that Dan Morrissey will return to full back, and Aaron Gillane may be sharpened by his demotion. Kiely will want more from a hitherto hard-working but not yet fully flowing Gearóid Hegarty.

Might he consider the ultimate curveball of Hayes back at 11, with Lynch in the middle? Or even Lynch as a go-anywhere forward? Richie English at 4 with Barry Nash at 7 and a three-man midfield of O’Donoghue, O’Donovan, and Lynch with Hegarty, Lynch, and Morrissey supporting Flanagan and Gillane? It’s probably Plan D or E at this stage, but my gut says the discussion has been had.

More likely Limerick will keep the same approach with more intensity from the start.

Waterford will be acutely aware that it was only Stephen O’Keeffe’s wonder save in the final last year that prevented Kyle Hayes’ tally of championship goals from the number 7 position being at three. The guile and craft of Patrick Curran might present Kyle with a hurling challenge, rather than the like-for-like Mikey Breen/Robbie O’Flynn scenarios that have been tried already.

Interestingly, against Tipp, Jack Fagan and Austin played for the opening five minutes as a two inside, with Dessie reprising a role he often carries out with Ballygunner, floating around his half-forward line. That would seem an ideal strategy for taking Sean Finn away from his territory of dominance, like Hutchinson did to the seemingly impenetrable Cathal Barrett.

Waterford and Cork are the fastest teams left in the championship and we will relish the chance to expose Limerick’s perceived lack of pace in defence. When Jamie Barron had a handy point for the taking off his left early against Tipperary, he dipped the shoulder and found a runner in Jack Prendergast who created a brilliant goal for Austin. The running will continue tomorrow as Waterford bring an energy Limerick will fight valiantly to contain — as champions do.

Waterford put down a marker in the league game in Walsh Park, basically saying: “We have enough of this perceived dominance, and we are not going to be bullied or outworked”. Attitude and defiance became their calling cards.

Despite the obvious brilliance, openness, and decency of Limerick’s players and management, I am banking on Bill Gates’ assertion about the influence success can have even on the best of people: “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”

Kiely and Kinnerk are as smart and decent as one could meet, and their humility sets them apart. But I am banking on a slight loss of an edge. For me, the answers lie with the quality, pace, and chaos the team continuing to climb the hill will bring. Waterford to score four goals, to take one more step up the hill where the Rebels will await.