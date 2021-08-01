Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Tasty tapas dishes that you won't want to share

This week’s column is short on introduction and long on recipes, but for good reason. I developed a craving for some Peppers Padron over the weekend, I looked at some holiday snaps of a trip to Portugal a few years ago. Much to my delight I discovered that Dunnes Stores are stocking them, so I just had to get some and make pesticos or tapas for dinner. The joy of tapas is of course the variety; lots of small dishes to share, tasty morsels of food that cover pretty much every flavour imaginable; sweet, sour, spicy, salty, umami…the lot. A heavenly meal.

My take on cod fritters uses smoked cod instead of the traditional salted fish as I that is not easy to source here, but this works beautifully. These fritters are easy to make and delicious. They really are bite sized perfection. Their size makes them crispy on the outside but soft and succulent inside, without the heaviness of a bigger fish cake.