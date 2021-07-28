Anthony Daly: It’s only a matter of time before Cork are winning senior All-Irelands

All of those guys had the experience of winning an All-Ireland U20 title a few weeks ago and are surfing that huge wave of confidence. Having another final in less than two weeks confirms how much of a roll these guys are on.
Limerick will be disappointed but it’s not all about winning underage titles. You saw John Kiely in the stand watching on and, while O’Neill and Coughlan have already played senior, John will have targeted another couple of players to bring into his squad next year. The luxury Kiely has at the moment is he doesn’t have to rush any of these guys in because his senior panel is so settled, and competition for places in the squad is so ferocious. What’s more, any young player who does come in appreciates that he has to bide his time.
The U20s will be fancied to win successive All-Irelands but you can only imagine how strong this team would be if they had Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly, who can’t play because of their involvement with the senior team.
On the otherhand, it given an opportunity for other young Cork players to step up. And they clearly are.