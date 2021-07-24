Currabinny Cooks: A recipe for our peach, watercress and burrata salad

OR much of my culinary journey, watercress has been one of those ingredients that has not piqued my interest.
I kind of just acknowledged it in the background of my mind as a side for steak; a thing to garnish other more important ingredients with, or even as something left uneaten on people’s plates.
There is however a lot more to watercress than I had initially assumed.
I have been doing some work out on the Boyne river in Slane recently where I came across a whole bunch of it growing along the riverbed. Beautiful, fresh and brilliantly green, I couldn’t resist picking some to take home for some kitchen experiments.
Watercress is growing strongly in streams all over Ireland at this time of year and, providing it is growing in a stream with clear running water — with no effluent running into it from grazing animals (which introduces serious risks) — it is safe to pick.
The darker leaves have the best flavour.
Wash well, trim, and shake dry before use.
Watercress is valued for its punchy flavour. It gives you a wonderful peppery, mustardy hit which makes it ideal to pair with richer ingredients, particularly steak and oily fish.
It is usually best eaten raw, but watercress is also wonderful when blitzed into a creamy soup, its verdant freshness cutting through the richness of milk, cream, or coconut milk.
Watercress is also incredibly good for you.
This plant is said to contain significant amounts of iron, calcium, folic acid, and vitamins A and C.
In our folklore, it was deemed a cure for lunacy: It was said that if a person got mad and if he drank the waters of Tobar na nGealt (well of the mad) in Kerry and ate the watercress that is growing in the well, he would be cured of his madness.
The recipes this week are some of our favourites from our experimenting.
Grilled peaches with burrata and watercress
This is the ultimate light, yet filling summer salad, with watercress to cut the sweetness of the firm, juicy peaches and richness of the burrata
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 large ripe peaches, destoned and cut into wedges
extra virgin olive oil
2 good handfuls of watercress, washed
2 balls of good quality burrata
small bunch of basil leaves
For the dressing:
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp good balsamic vinegar
1 tsp runny honey
1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
1 garlic clove, crushed
pinch of sea salt
Method
Make the dressing by whisking together all the ingredients until emulsified or just shake vigorously in a small Kilner jar.
In a large bowl, toss the watercress in an appropriate amount of your salad dressing and arrange between two serving plates. Add a ball of burrata to each plate, drizzling a little olive oil over along with a pinch of sea salt.
Heat a griddle pan over a high heat. Brush the peach halves with oil then cook until charred and caramelised on the surface.
Divide the hot grilled peaches between the two serving plates and serve immediately.
Watercress and pea soup with fresh horseradish
This is the perfect combination of fresh, seasonal things to have in a refreshing soup this time of year, with horseradish on top for a hot, earthy kick
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
80g butter
2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1l good veg stock
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes
300g frozen or fresh peas
200g fresh, washed, watercress
1 small handful of mint leaves, chopped
sea salt
freshly cracked black pepper
100ml cream
fresh horseradish root, to serve
Method
Melt the butter in a wide saucepan, add the onion and fry over a medium heat for 6 minutes to soften. Add the garlic to cook for the last 30 seconds. Add the cubed potatoes, season and stir around the other buttery ingredients for a minute or two before adding the stock.
Bring to the boil and then turn the heat down to a simmer. After 5 minutes, add the watercress, mint and frozen peas. Remove from the heat and pour in the cream. Whizz in a food processor or use a stick blender until you have a smooth green soup.
Serve into bowls with plenty of fresh horseradish grated over.