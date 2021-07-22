Alison Curtis: I lived in Ireland for 20 years before I swam in the sea

Sea swimming: I know, I know, everyone is doing it! But if anything has come out of the past 18 months, it is that Ireland is an amazing country, with breathtaking scenery and loads of outdoor activities. One of those is swimming in our many lakes and all around the coast.

I grew up on a lake in Ontario, Canada, and our summers were spent in or on the water. I adore the lake: It is my calm place. I love canoeing, rafting, swimming, and snorkelling.

Thankfully, so does my daughter, Joan, who has also spent a few weeks every summer on the same lake I grew up near. However, for the past two summers we haven’t been able to go back, which is sad: We miss all those hours and days in the water.

That has made me realise: ‘Well, I can swim here, in Ireland.’ Why the hell haven’t I thought of that before?

I am embarrassed to say that despite living here for 20 years, I had never swum in the Irish Sea, nor had my daughter. So, over the past few months, we have been acquiring wetsuits, swim suits, swim socks, thermal socks, and robes to make a day out at the lake or the sea really comfortable and enjoyable.

Gradually, we spent more time in the water, discovering new places for a dip. My daughter is much, much braver than I am. She just jumps right in, and I am starting to worry she will outgrow her wetsuit before even using it, as she is apparently impervious to the cold.

My first attempt at getting into the sea was in Ballymoney, Co Wexford. It took me 25 minutes to get above my knee, but, at that stage, I couldn’t feel the parts of me below the knee.

It was a real battle of will: My mind said, ‘Just jump in, you will survive’, but my chattering teeth told me to get the hell out of there.

So, off I went to buy thermal socks.

Armed with said socks, my second attempt was at the stunning Curracloe Beach. I got to my waist, but shrivelled to a pathetic, tense ball at the thought of going any further. Meanwhile, Joan and my husband are splashing about like they are in Marbella in August.

So, next was the purchasing of wetsuits, which travelled with us a few weeks ago on our holiday north to Enniscrone Beach, in Co Sligo.

Again, my husband and daughter bounced into the huge, freezing waves with glee and not a purple lip between them. I was getting frustrated with myself, so with all my strength, I stuffed my body into my shiny new wetsuit, which is an incredibly awkward, tiring, and not-at-all-flattering experience. And despite feeling like I couldn’t breathe in, I marched towards the Atlantic and dove head first into the waves.

I couldn’t get over how amazing it felt, how light I felt in the water, how instantly energising it was, and how happy I was to be finally joining my much sturdier family for a sea swim.

I could immediately feel the benefits of even a short time in the water. My skin felt cleansed and my muscles felt relaxed. Most striking is how calm I felt for the rest of the day.

Since then, I have ditched the wetsuit and enjoyed many days in the water with my daughter, who is an absolute water baby. She is so happy in the water, constantly laughing, and it is always a battle to get her back out onto dry land.

So even though I really do miss the days on the lake in Canada, we are absolutely sea swimmers now.