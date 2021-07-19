Brian Gavin: Aaron Gillane can count his lucky stars after escaping dismissal

It was a weekend of fine margins from a refereeing perspective. You might say “what’s new” but it was a hurling provincial final weekend and at least one decision that went the way of Limerick proved to be telling.

I’m talking of course about Paud O’Dwyer’s decision not to send off Aaron Gillane for hitting out at Cathal Barrett at the start of the second half in Cork. Gillane was one lucky chap and given Paud was closer to the incident than linesman Cathal McAllister, it was strange that he consulted his assistant.

James Owens was faced with a similar situation three years ago when Gillane didn’t take too kindly to a foul by Seán O’Donoghue and for his moment of madness the Limerick forward was shown a red card. But Paud chose to issue a yellow card instead and Gillane went on to have a massive impact on the game, scoring points and his saved shot fell nicely for Seamus Flanagan’s goal.

Speaking of Flanagan, he too was fortunate not to be picked up just before he was substituted for his dangerous play against Paudie Maher. However, it would have been difficult for Paud to see that one given the view (or lack of) that he had of the incident.

But the Gillane one? He had no excuse.

It’s a pity because Paud had a good game. Although he was harsh on Limerick on a few occasions in the first half, especially a call not to penalise a foul on Peter Casey, and not giving Dan McCormack a yellow card earlier than he should have for a foul on Cian Lynch.

He is a leading figure in the pack chasing an All-Ireland final and in the first 10 minutes he let a lot of things go, at times too much, but then he was bringing the crowd into it.

At the same time, you have to remember just how difficult conditions were for him and all referees this past weekend. Paud tried to be as understanding as possible for players when the heat was so draining. But then it was taking plenty out of the match officials too, particularly in those last 10 or 15 minutes. Credit to Joe McQuillan in Enniskillen who seemed up with the play right to the end.

What we’re seeing among hurling referees right now is much better than what they were showing in the National League but the inconsistency in the application of the sin bin is alarming. Fergal Horgan had reason to give two penalties/sin bins in favour of Wexford in Thurles on Saturday but opted against it in both cases.

In terms of the Rory O’Connor-Conor Cleary incident, Cleary’s hurley was high on O’Connor. What was strange about Fergal’s reaction was throwing the ball in afterwards. It seemed he felt O’Connor made a meal out of it but there were only two options — a penalty or a free out to Clare.

Conor McDonald should also have been awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the game. If the foul on him isn’t deemed cynical enough to award a sin bin/penalty, then I really don’t know why the rule was brought in.

It was unusual for Fergal considering he was so vocal about the sin bin earlier this year and how he would have no qualms in issuing it and awarding a penalty if the circumstances were right.

In the Leinster final, Johnny Murphy had another good outing but I did feel the sin bin call against Dublin’s Jake Malone was on the harsh side. I don’t think it was a penalty either. But Johnny is improving at a great rate, he’s letting the game develop more than ever, and he should be appointed for another big game in the coming weeks.

The main talking point in the Ulster semi-final in Brewster Park was the red card shown to Michael Murphy for a yellow and black card combination. The sending off was right but I don’t think the offence that saw him sent to the line was a black card, rather a yellow or straight red. Other calls made by Joe including bookings for Ciarán Thompson’s frontal charge and Brian Kennedy’s high hand were correct.