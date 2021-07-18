PM O'Sullivan: Kilkenny winning quiet, Wexford tactics baffle

Leinster hurling had its shakeout.

The obvious and the not so obvious. The obvious, via Kilkenny taking a Leinster final against Dublin by nine points. While the losers certainly did not flatter to deceive, they never looked like being the ones to receive. Three points down at halftime, but still hustling, the challengers ended up ten points adrift by the 62nd minute, 1-22 to 0-15. The nerveless TJ Reid did with a penalty what so many English soccer stars could not accomplish, drilling to the goalkeeper’s weak spot.

No major noise, no fuss. The Kilkenny hand that closed the game’s door wore a glove.

The not so obvious, via Laois and Wexford. The former, a beaten Leinster quarter-finalist, ran Waterford all the way, leading with less than ten minutes to run. Although Waterford might have come good by five points in the end, they ended up with much less with a victory than with an outcome. For them, second season syndrome seemed a barrage balloon over Nowlan Park. 2020 looks an awful lot further away than last December, when Waterford were beaten by Limerick in the All-Ireland final but far from destroyed.

Liam Cahill’s men hurl Cork or Galway next weekend. The auspices are not tremendous. We will know a fair bit more about Cahill’s managerial nous after that outing.

Not just the claustrophobic heat in Semple Stadium bestowed an atmosphere of high noon and lethal encounters. This long time, the froideur between Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan is well known. Even a sweltering Thurles brought about no thaw. No love lost and no handshakes exchanged. The gunfight left Clare standing at the denouement.

Hurling as if they had been introduced to the game last week, Wexford found themselves in massive bother during the first quarter. Hurling, Ger, but not as we know it.

Behind 11 points at one juncture, they scraped through sheer character. If they never looked like winning, the panel did not mortgage their future in 2022 and immediately beyond. No more could be taken away, on the day.

Wexford’s current race is run, in both senses. They won a fortunate enough Leinster final in 2019, when Kilkenny’s decision making shortcircuited. The truth of this verdict is ever plainer by the day.

I cannot understand the way Davy Fitzgerald teams operate, the utter lack of economy. Even if hailstones had been hopping off Tom Semple’s Field, I would query the running game Wexford employ. But this approach, temperature more Timbuktu than Thurles? This approach lapsed into a melt of daftness.

The game ended with Rory O’Connor, one of the country’s most incisive strike forwards, back on his own 45, gathering possession. Wexford were down three points and had never led. Could anyone parse this logic for me? The intriguing prospect would be to see Wexford play to their strengths, keeping Lee Chin and Rory O’Connor close to goal. When and how might this swerve occur?

Clare advance, heartened and a dangerous opponent. I admired Brian Lohan, hugely, as a full back. Now I admire him as a manager. His Clare team are hurling by a version of osmosis.

Always, of course, there is a relay of indirect implication. Where are Kilkenny? A fortnight ago, they were in no way obviously better than Wexford in their Leinster semi final.

Kilkenny… Genuinely difficult to say, because the last few seasons have been so mixed and this season is scarce enough as yet in solid evidence. Regarding that Leinster semi-final, Wexford were easily enough victors in most circumstances. On Saturday, Wexford fell to Clare by a three point margin that might well have been a seven or an eight point gap. Kilkenny faces need a splash of cold water, literally and metaphorically, after a burning day and a soothing evening possibly deceptive in its implications.

The county’s four seasons between 2017 and 2020 contained an awful lot of messy stuff, an awful lot of illogical stuff. Certain management decisions remain a boggle. But Wexford, a fortnight ago, were not victors. Kilkenny found a way, just as on Saturday evening they filleted Dublin in the second half. Are this group of players going back up to the spirit in 21st century sky?

Perhaps. But a blunt and needful query: did the Kilkenny of 2021 turn a corner or turn over an understrength opponent? I tilt towards reasonably positive verdict. The panel can catch breath for three weeks, allowing serious training sessions and a chance for Conor Delaney, out this long time with a leg injury, to re-emerge as an option in defence. Richie Hogan already lurks in the subs.

Most natives wonder about Pádraig Walsh as Kilkenny’s centre back. Majority opinion says he would be better placed in midfield. Nice idea but alternative options for the number 6 jersey are not obvious. The basic equation: installing Joey Holden as a holding centre back or getting Delaney fit enough to become an option in this position. Brian Cody and colleagues give no indication of inclining towards the former option, with the latter option in the lap of the physios.

For now, Kilkenny watch and wait. Their All Ireland semi-final will involve an opponent appearing for fourth week or third week on the trot. Heat has the funniest effects. Some things grow and some things wither.

This weekend reiterated rather than overturned received wisdom. Kilkenny, Ger, as long we know it. Kilkenny winning quiet.

For the moment.