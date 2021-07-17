Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Dublin on the wane but who can capitalise?

Are Dublin in decline?

All-Ireland champions Dublin are as vulnerable as they have been in a decade. Because of their elevated starting point, that still doesn’t mean they are going to be beaten this year, but there is a massive opportunity for opponents over the next few weeks.

Those of us from outside the Pale have been looking for signs of decay for some time and have been given precious little to hang on to. It is as if it is happening all of a sudden now though. Jim Gavin, for a period, excelled at blending in a new player or two each season, thus strengthening his squad while also moving ageing players past their best towards the exit door. Dessie Farrell continued this model in his debut season.

The players that were coming in were at least as good as those that they were replacing, and in some cases better. That is no longer the case. In the last few seasons, some of the players Dublin have lost to retirement or sabbaticals include Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, Bernard Brogan, Paul Flynn, Diarmuid Connolly, Michael Darragh Macauley, Paddy Andrews, Cian O’Sullivan and now, almost certainly, Stephen Cluxton.

While it is has been gradual and well managed it is some loss of ‘A’ list talent but more significantly it is a significant leadership drain. Other departures such as Rory O’Carroll, Eoghan O’Gara, Darren Daly, Kevin McManamon, and Eric Lowndes have removed important role players from their squad. The strength of their squad ensured that Dublin always had super subs who were crucial in the winning of so many big games in garbage time but also that guaranteed that their own in-house games were high end. McManamon and Macauley also added value to the group off the field with their expertise in performance coaching.

It appears these departures are finally starting to take a toll. The Covid debacle, the messaging around the Cluxton issue and the Wexford performance all point to some regression; how much yet we don’t know. They are back in Croke Park tomorrow against Meath in the Leinster SFC semi-final and they still have Michael Fitzsimmons, Jonny Cooper, Eoin Murchan, James McCarthy, John Small, Brian Howard, Brian Fenton, Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock, and Con O’Callaghan to lean on.

Significantly though, the support cast is not as stellar as before. This may not become a factor until the biggest day but it could be crucial then. There is still a serious football IQ in the group and the muscle memory of all the big matches that they have won can be drawn on. Sheer experience will mean they will still win most contests. They will relish being questioned and it may well give them an angle to squeeze the last drop out of themselves. However, they are assailable and Meath launch the next assault tomorrow. Maybe we will be reassessing again on Monday morning, laughing at our own foolishness in thinking that they are declining but I don’t think so.

Pigeon-holing coaches

We have plenty of examples of experienced, quality high-profile coaches in set-ups all over the country. Donie Buckley, Stephen Rochford, and Cian O’Neill spring to mind. In many ways, they are like a No. 2 from soccer. They are augmenting the manager without the ultimate responsibility. It could be considered the dream job. They get all the good stuff but don’t have to deal with the nitty-gritty management minutiae. Handily they also avoid a lot of the flak after a defeat, which is part and parcel of the manager’s brief.

So much so that the old adage of ‘players win matches and mangers lose them’ could be altered to ‘coaches win matches and managers lose them’ nowadays.

Both Cian and Rochford managed at the top level also but are relishing their coaching roles. Donie has seen it all at this stage and is some asset to Monaghan. Having soldiered with Mayo and Kerry, wouldn’t it be ironic if after all the heartache he finally annexed that elusive All-Ireland with the Farney men? It may not be as fanciful as it sounds. I was lucky enough to do sessions as a player under Donie and they were always so enjoyable. Intense and different.

However, I find it interesting the way he has been pigeon-holed as a defence coach specialising in tackling. There is a lot more to him than that. He excels at video analysis and he also has plenty of ideas around attacking play.

I could see his fingerprints all over Monaghan’s attacking display against Fermanagh. Ryan McMenamin’s team retreated en masse and one of Donie’s philosophies was to the fore as Monaghan broke it down with ease.

When confronted with bodies and traffic Donie likes the player in possession to play in the direction he is facing. Turning and manoeuvring on the ball gives the mass defence a chance to gobble you up. Keep moving the ball in the direction you are facing and you avoid contact.

The key to this is supporting the player in possession by making support runs and cutting off him at angles, often coming from wide positions and always giving him options. He would also encourage redundant backs to get forward and support their forward colleagues by making hard runs off the ball.

Conor Boyle, Kieran Duffy, and Ryan Wylie all did this at different times, to great effect last day out. Jack McCarron’s first-half goal came from playing in the direction they were facing, options being available and a Duffy break to punch the hole.

Interestingly this will be well suited to playing against Armagh on Saturday. While we have all admired Armagh’s attacking play and willingness to kick the ball, they are defensive and solid without the ball. They maintain a presence and shape up front to allow for a counterattack but usually up to 12 of their outfield players defend without the ball.

Sometimes they can sit too deep and are quite static. They have got away with that so far, both in terms of the calibre of the opposition and the fact that the Athletic Grounds where they have played all bar one of their games is narrow.

Páirc Esler is actually tighter than the Athletic Grounds which should help Armagh defensively but Monaghan have a system to break it down. It is just one subplot from today’s Ulster SFC semi-final that will make for interesting viewing.

Backs and forwards

Tyrone and Donegal has been a visceral and sometimes poisonous rivalry in Ulster for the last decade. For so long, these games were about a blanket defence battle, full to the brim with defensive counter-attacking football, aggression and incident. They were never boring. As the game in general and both teams, in particular, have moved away from that defensive model, tomorrow’s Ulster SFC semi in Enniskillen will be much more open. It still won’t be a complete shootout but it won’t be as tight as previous years. Both teams have a collection of scoring forwards going well but now possess leaky defences.

Players out the field — most notably Hugh McFadden for Donegal and Kieran McGeary for Tyrone — will try to assist their defences where possible but this support is far less extreme than previously. Most of the backs on both teams were never great one-on-one defenders but now with the safety net removed, they are being exposed. Even players like Stephen McMenamin who did well for Donegal in a man-marking role in 2019 seems to be struggling now.

He has had a few injuries and may not have been up to full speed yet but he will need to be back to his best here, particularly if he is given the job of marking an in-form Darren McCurry. Another one-on-one battle to intrigue will be Conor Meyler on Ryan McHugh.

Meyler will track McHugh everywhere he goes to limit his influence and will also try and hurt him going the other way.

At the other end, Tyrone will struggle with the Donegal forwards who can all hurt them. While they did well last day out question marks remain after the defensive collapse in Killarney and there is a big difference between playing a side from Division 1 and Division 4, even if that side were Ulster Champions not so long ago.

In this context, the importance of the goalkeepers and their midfielders is multiplied. Both teams will need to win nearly all of their own kick-outs and disrupt the opposition’s. Basically, it could come down to which side can provide the more plentiful supply to their forwards.

Shaun Patton is an excellent kicker and is going well but is prone to a wobble as in the second half against Derry. Niall Morgan can blow hot and cold but when he is on, he is top class. He possesses a variety and range of kickouts including the boomer over the top. Conn Kilpatrick looks a great addition to Tyrone in the middle and Donegal’s kickout options are plentiful and settled.

In what should be perfect conditions for kicking and catching, the midfield battle will again rule supreme.