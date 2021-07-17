Menu: outdoor dining in Galway, stylish Dublin drinks, and a North Cork getaway

Not even the too-regular rain has managed to keep The Menu from passing most of his time in the garden over the last few months, most especially at mealtimes or when entertaining select little gatherings of family and friends in pandemic protected pods, for it is hard to surpass the simple pleasure of eating and drinking with loved ones in the great outdoors.
And if there was ever a beverage designed for summer supping it is the cocktail. As well as crafting his own, The Menu has been quite transfixed by the range of pre-mixed offerings springing up around the country and is greatly taken with his latest discovery, Henzo Mix, three bottled cocktail mixes produced by the incomparably stylish Hen’s Teeth in collaboration with the ever progressive Stillgarden Distillery.
Hen’s Teeth acts as a class of cultural polymath in Dublin 8, functioning as a gallery/art shop, cafe and store where the common denominator appears to be a creative joie de vivre that has now quite literally been bottled in the form of three delicious draughts: Euporia Crush, a blend of pineapple, grapefruit and ‘sunbeams’, to be served up with ice and a slice of lime; and a cheekily irreverent Ninety Nine Spritz with vanilla sweetness.
But The Menu’s favourite is undoubtedly the Henzo version of the Negroni, one of his go-to drinks whenever in Italy (or even out in his own back garden possibly celebrating a recent Italian victory that was received in Menu Towers as if Ireland themselves had won the World Cup!). The Hollier Negroni, made with Hen’s Teeth Dublin Dry Gin and Stillgarden O’Maro (a cracking Irish take on Amaro), very tidily navigates the line between sweet and bitter, all making for a quite sensational sundowner.