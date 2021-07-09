Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Sweet and sticky barbecue chicken

I think we are having a pretty decent summer, at least by Irish standards. The past few weeks, bar the occasional downpour, have been pretty good. I have found myself cooking outdoors a lot, and I am loving it. There is not much that beats cooking outside over charcoal on a summers evening and serving up food to be shared on platters with loved ones and friends. It is a joy to be able to have a few friends or family over for dinner outdoors after all the time we have been forced to be apart from each other. I have really missed people over the past eighteen months. Food is such a social thing for me. Cooking with friends and family, sharing food, sitting and eating together, is one of my favourite things to do.

We were in Cork last week, visiting my sister and her kids in Cobh. Barbara is a fantastic cook, so whenever we get together, cooking and eating great food is very much part of the fun. We cooked outdoors every evening we were with her, and then sat around an outdoor fire talking and catching up as the sun set and darkness fell. It was glorious.