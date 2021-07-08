Alison Curtis: Challenging myself to step back and build resilience in my child

In parenting my daughter Joan, I have always been a bit guilty of the attitude “it will just be easier if I do it.” As she has grown and her capabilities have too, I have been the one in many ways who has held her back.

When she got to an age she could easily make her own peanut butter sandwich, I often would just do it because it was “easier and less messy.” Only recently I have stopped insisting on having one round of brushing her teeth every other night to make sure that they were scrubbed clean. I am, however, still very much on hand to get the really nasty knots out of her hair.

During the school year, I did find it easier to just pick out her clothes and I packed the lunch. But now that we are into summer days and the daily routine isn’t so rushed (and the fact that she is 10), I really need to be passing these jobs on to her.

I was struck recently by two things. One was a trip to the beach when she really struggled to open the car boot. She gave up so easily. I went to help her but resisted and insisted she could do it. I will admit it was a really rage-inducing few moments when she weakly claimed the car had defeated her and I had to push her on with a gritted smile until she opened it, threw the towels in and closed it again. I mean come on!

The second thing was watching her make a sandwich. She just tore the bread to shreds spreading butter on, good grief. Some children by the age of 10 can make a whole meal confidently or certainly know their way around buttering a sandwich.

My job is twofold this summer. One is to build up her confidence in doing things for herself and contributing more to the running of the household. The second is to help her improve her resilience so she isn’t falling at the first hurdle.

Whenever I have asked her to help around the house she initially moans but then when she starts up she is really great, super tidy and really helpful. She also gets a great buzz out of it and I can tell she is really proud of her contribution.



The problem has been it happens in fits and burst and this summer I need to be consistent with this so her confidence along with her ability to do chores, make food, do laundry, etc. all grows.

The second task of building up resilience is going to be a bit more of a challenge. It is low in Joan and that is I am sure directly because I have removed a lot of obstacles from her path growing up. Mainly because again I felt it was just easier for me to do things for her, which says a lot more about my lack of patience than it does about Joan’s abilities.

But I can fix it and I will. I am going to do my best to support her and encourage her when she is faced with something she feels she “can’t do” or “can’t do well.” This means not jumping in and doing it for her.

Coupled with this is helping her persevere, and that that perseverance becomes second nature. I want her to learn that something might not work out the first time around but she has to keep at it until it does. Like opening the damn car boot!

I am sure a lot of us as parents are guilty of this. I know my mother parented in very much the same way with me when I was growing up. But in the end, it isn’t serving our children. And yes lots of mess, a lot of meltdowns and tears will happen along the way. But it really isn’t easier if we just do it for them, all the time.