Suzanne Harrington: New coffee machine has me in a permanent state of hyper caffeination

Did you hear the dawn chorus this morning? I did. Tweet tweet chirrup tweet. Except it was 4.30am and still dark. I blame the new coffee machine, bought in lockdown after doing the coffee sums and calculating that it would pay for itself within a fortnight of the coffee shops reopening. We have become bean bores, froth afficionados, crema cranks. Our kitchen has become Central Perk, except without the sofa or the glamour.

Thanks to this wondrous new addition, the household is now in a permanent state of hyper caffeination - accelerated heart beats, staccato sentences, a keen yet involuntary acquaintance with birdsong in the middle of the night. And racing thoughts. So many racing thoughts. Mostly about the Euros. Poor Mbappe. Bad luck Muller. Go Raheem. Who will get through? Why are England fans so eternally vile and unmannerly? And yet what a great young team. Could Jordan Pickford be the Angela Merkel of goalkeepers, reliable as a handbag? Is Southgate a tactical genius or a purveyor of ploddy park the bus football? Am I having pre dawn palpitations?