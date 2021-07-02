Graham Cummins: Can Richie Towell adjust to dreams of England being over?

While I still expect Shamrock Rovers to win the league, they are certainly making hard work of it. With just two victories from their last eight games, Stephen Bradley’s men are allowing others to believe that they be champions.

Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic find themselves level on 35 points with Rovers, two teams who would have never expected to be in this position at the start of the season.

Yes, Pat's would have had held faint ambitions but deep down they would have feared they wouldn’t have been able to compete with Rovers.

Sligo would have any no reason to believe they were good enough to do it but Rovers' poor form has given others hope they can be dethroned.

Perhaps the losses of Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff are being felt and underlining just how important the two players were to Rovers.

Byrne was always going to be irreplaceable. He was a class above anyone else in the league and was the player who could unlock defences by making the pass no one else could make, or even see.

McEneff was the engine in the Rovers team and they haven’t had a box-to-box player in the side this season. That might change now that Richie Towell is eligible to play for the club after signing from Salford City.

Towell is a box-to-box player and more importantly a goalscorer. Rovers have been over-reliant on Graham Burke to come up with the goods in games and Towell will hope he can make the same impact with Rovers as he did with Dundalk.

However, I don’t expect us to see the same Richie Towell as the one we saw during his previous time in the league. Towell has been out of the league for nearly six years and it’s not easy adjusting to life back home after a return from the United Kingdom.

Because he has spent time in England with Brighton & Hove Albion, Rotherham United and Salford City, people will expect Towell to dominate games. However, it's not always easy to readjust.

At 29, Richie is at a similar age as I was when I came back to Ireland and I didn't find the return straightforward.

Towell might be different character to me, but there was one main difference in my attitude when I returned home.

During my first spell in the league, my driving ambition was to get a move to the UK. But when I came back, at 30, I knew I was never going back over again. Every game I went into, during my first spell with Cork City, I was thinking, ‘there might be a scout in the crowd watching me’ and it motivated me.

Now, I’m not saying that I wasn’t motivated when I returned, because my aim was still to win trophies, but my dream was always to play in the UK and having achieved that and have it come to an end, it did affect me.

It made me feel important when family, friends and teammates were asking me about interest from clubs across the water. I felt like the main man walking into the training ground every day.

But when I returned to Ireland in 2018, the topic of questions switched to retirement and what I would do after football.

That’s football — one moment you are at the peak of your career and the next people are wondering when you are going to put them out of the misery of having to watch you.

It’s different for younger players like a Seani Maguire, who went to England and came back to Ireland at a young age. He would have been using the league to rejuvenate his career and go back to England a better player.

Whereas older players like myself come back and know that the excitement of potentially having a club from abroad interested in you is over.

Of course, Towell might have a different mindset and might not have enjoyed his time in England, and been happy to see the back of playing there.

Either way, I still expect him to give Rovers a much-needed boost.

They have been hampered by injuries this season and the return of Dylan Watts to the bench was one positive for the champions from last weekend’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Drogheda United. Watts was having a wonderful season up to his injury and was starting to fulfil the potential he had shown during his loan spell at Bohemians.

Having played with Watts, I was always impressed by him but felt sometimes he wasn’t given the consistent run in the team that he deserved because Bradley would always play certain players in the bigger games.

The departures of Byrne and McEneff allowed Watts to grab hold of a place up to his injury. Though the arrival of Towell could mean he reverts to his old role as a player that comes in and out.

Tonight, Rovers play Dundalk and the Lilywhites will be looking to do Bradley’s team few favours. I’m sure the Dundalk players would prefer St Pats or Sligo to win the league.