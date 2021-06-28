Oliver Mangan: German and French elections may weigh on euro

The main currency pairs have been confined to remarkably tight trading ranges in recent times.

Virtually all the movement in the key euro-dollar exchange rate has been in the $1.17-$1.23 corridor over the past year. Following a bounce at the start of 2021 in the aftermath of the Brexit trade deal, sterling has traded within a very tight 85p-87p band against the euro since mid-February.

One reason for the range trading has been a more stable US dollar this year. The dollar lost considerable ground over the final three quarters of last year as its big interest-rate advantage over other currencies was eroded when the Federal Reserve slashed rates to virtually zero.

However, with big upgrades to growth and inflation forecasts everywhere, but especially for the US, the dollar has stabilised. The US is now well ahead of other economies in terms of emerging from the 2020 recession. This has seen the markets bring forward the timing of US rate hikes into 2022, and also price in greater Fed tightening. US rates are now seen as rising to around 2% by the end of 2026.

Calling movements in currency markets is difficult enough at the best of times, but even more so when there is no clear direction evident. The motto in foreign exchange markets that ‘the trend is your friend’ is not much help at present. Similar factors are at work across currency markets. A strong rebound in activity is underway virtually everywhere and governments are providing additional fiscal supports in most developed countries.

Meanwhile, the main central banks are all saying that there will be no early tightening of monetary policy. Rates are very much on hold everywhere despite a marked pick-up in inflation, which central banks believe will be temporary. We have been of the view for some time that range trading would be in store on foreign exchange markets in 2021.

However, at some stage, this will break down and we will get significant currency moves. Interest rates are an important driver of foreign exchange markets, and their stability has been key to the recent narrow trading ranges for currencies. Rate hikes are quite possible in the US and UK next year, while eurozone rates look set to stay on hold and, thus, remain deeply negative. Widening interest rate differentials should be supportive of the dollar and sterling.

Meantime, we find it hard to think of what could drive the euro higher. Indeed, Germany and France are facing potentially difficult elections this year and next, which may weigh on the euro.