Brian Gavin: What exactly is a clear goalscoring opportunity?

With so many one-sided games this opening weekend, it was a relatively stress-free couple of days for referees although it didn’t pass off without some talking points.

Chief among them was the sin bin/penalty awarded in the first half in Thurles when Shane Fives fouled Aron Shanagher. Watching it in real time, there was no doubt that what Fives did was a bookable offence but was it a clear goalscoring opportunity? With Waterford defenders standing between Shanagher and the goal, I don’t think it was and that is the difficulty referees are going to run into when making these calls over the next eight weeks or so.

Had it been in an All-Ireland semi-final or final, then there would have been uproar.

I know Waterford weren’t close enough to Clare but then look at what happened up to half-time after Fives was sent to the bin — Clare scored 1-3 to 0-1, more than the margin of victory in the end.

A booking and a free from the 20-metre line seemed to be the right course of action and Colm Lyons did indicate for a wild swing.

He was also allowing for advantage too, which I feel he utilised too sparingly throughout the game. The days of permitting five seconds are all but over now and if it isn’t forthcoming after one or two seconds then the free should be given if you’re going by the new rule.

It will be interesting to see if there is any feedback from the referees development committee about Colm’s decision because if this is going to be an example of what to do in such a situation then we’re going to run into huge problems.

Apart from that, Colm made some good calls. Booking Shanagher for taunting Austin Gleeson after he pucked a ball wide is something we should see more of in the game in an effort to cut out sledging. It’s not often done but Colm noticed it and duly punished it.

At the same time, Gleeson was booked for a wild swing, which some might believe was a genuine attempt to play the ball. I would disagree. Gleeson is a great hurler but he often shows little due care to those around him when doing these things and he picks up needless cards as a result.

Shane Bennett was also rightly booked for a high challenge, which required Páidí Fitzpatrick to leave the field. Colm also showed good leadership when overruling his umpire and awarded Cathal Malone a point in the second half.

One thing I think Colm and a lot of referees are enjoying at the moment is the quieter sidelines. It’s something I’ve noticed at club level too, given that the areas are depopulated there isn’t as much pressure coming on the referees. The respective dugouts, if you want to call them that, are still engaged in the games but they’re not making match officials’ lives as difficult and it’s one of the best things we’ve done in the GAA.

Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday evening was a big game for Jerome Henry. He was fussy at times but he controlled the game fairly well and he was strong in implementing the new rule that penalises players from waving their hands for set pieces like the kick-out.

Jerome will be happy with how it went and should be in line for another appointment or two in the coming weeks. In Navan yesterday, Brendan Cawley gave an exhibition and really contributed to the Offaly-Louth game being a physical, exciting affair without overspilling.

In Thurles next Saturday evening, Paud O’Dwyer as well as Cork and Limerick will have more of an audience as over 2,000 supporters will be in the stadium (as it is a pilot test event). That will bring a little bit of pressure on Paud, who knows this is a massive game in terms of his progression.

The Kinane Stand might be segregated as it was for the Clare-Waterford game and one half of the stand will be cheering one decision while the other half might jeer it but Paud should be able for it. You’d like to see somebody like him come out of the pack and compete for the big appointments towards the middle of August.