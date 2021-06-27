Daniel Storey: Forget the Euro 2020 group stages - it’s how you finish that counts

Tournament catches light, but no orange flame

There was criticism of England’s second-half performance against the Czech Republic in their final group match, but it seems misplaced now after the latter’s display against the Dutch on Sunday evening. The Czechs grew into the match and were rampant after Matthijs de Ligt’s red card.

For Frank de Boer, a huge disappointment that may well bring his continued employment into question. But a manager can only do so much. Within the space of 30 seconds, Donyell Malen had missed a one-on-one and De Ligt had handled the ball and would be sent off.

Another desperate tournament result for the Dutch, who have now won only one knockout match at the European Championship since they won the tournament in 1988. You would trade a generation of heartbreak for that Marco van Basten volley, but that doesn’t make it any easier to take in the present. This was a magnificent opportunity, given the draw. But the Czechs are bouncing and will fancy their chances against Denmark.

Wales fall flat despite the promise

Perhaps Euro 2016 simply created unrealistic expectations of Welsh football. Perhaps Wales were simply doomed by the scheduling of a tournament that essentially forced them to play three away games and a neutral match in the searing heat of Baku against Switzerland; Wales only won one away game in Euro 2020 qualifying, against Azerbaijan. Perhaps the lack of regular football this season for Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale left both of the stars in Wales’ team a little undercooked. Perhaps the uncertainty over the managerial position was a factor also.

But after the joy of France in 2016, Wales only achieved par in 2021. They won only one of their four matches, and that against a rotten Turkey team. Having been handed a relatively gentle draw (finishing third would have meant a last-16 fixture against France), they were dismantled by Denmark and only caused them problems in the first 10 minutes of the match. By the final 20 minutes, Wales became desperate and ill-disciplined.

It’s reasonable to wonder where Wales go from here. Gareth Bale intimated that he may retire from international football after this summer. Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey are all aged 30 or above and that leaves only Ben Davies, Daniel James and Joe Rodon as Premier League regulars in the current squad. The latest U21 squad - minus the Euro 2020 call-ups - has managed one top-flight league appearance between them, Niall Huggins’ substitute appearance for Leeds United last season.

Human interest angle has overshadowed Denmark’s quality

It is understandable that Denmark’s tournament would be overshadowed by the collapse of Christian Eriksen. Eriksen’s mercifully rapid recovery mirrored Denmark’s own response, thrashing Russia in their final group game. Everything was viewed through the prism of Eriksen’s absence, cheering them on from his hospital bed and home.

But we have allowed that grim episode and joyous recovery to obscure the enormous quality within this Danish squad. Their thrashing of Wales means that Denmark have now lost four of their last 32 matches. Three of those were against Belgium, the world’s No. 1-ranked team - the other came in awful circumstances against Finland. During that run, the Danes have beaten Wales three times, won at Wembley against England and scored four times against Russia, Wales and Austria.

A quarter-final appearance is the best that Denmark could have expected without their creative force and best player, but the draw has opened up and they have a forged a jubilant mood. It’s just a shame that their quarter-final will take place in the soulless bowl of Baku’s Olympic Stadium.

Depth of Italy’s squad sees them through

Conventional wisdom dictates that group stage performance means little in the knockout stages. At Euro 2008, the Netherlands scored nine goals against France, Italy and Romania before crashing out to Russia. Eight years later, Portugal failed to win a group game and won the tournament. It’s how you finish that counts.

In Group A, Italy were totally dominant. Against Austria, particularly after half-time, they played with a degree of fear rarely witnessed over the last two years and were highly fortunate that Marko Arnautovic’s boot hovered past the offside line. Had that goal stood, we would be discussing another team that became consumed by the pressure of rising expectations.

What eventually told was squad depth. Roberto Mancini was able to call upon Manuel Locatelli, one of the stars of the tournament, Enrico Chiesa (a fabulous young forward who scored their first goal) and Matteo Pessina (who scored their second). Mancini substituted all three of his starting forwards and it was the freshness and energy in reserve that pulled them to victory.

Despite the precarious nature of their progression, Mancini will believe this provides proof of Italy’s strength not weakness. They have now proved they can succeed in two distinct ways, via early knockout and on points.

They remain favourites to meet France in a semi-final; the winner of this half of the draw will surely be best-placed to lift the trophy.