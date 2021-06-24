Alison Curtis: Figuring out summer plans can be a real balancing act

The summer has really crept up on me and I get the feeling I am not alone. The year was so disjointed for kids and families that I got a jolt last week when I realised the summer holidays are upon us!

In my mind my daughter Joan had only just gone back to school post lockdown, how are we mid June already?

I have to admit I am not prepared. The habit is so ingrained in me that we always spend most of July or most of August in Canada so I only ever have had to book in a few camps each year.

Last summer was just about survival and to be really honest it is a blur, I am not sure how I filled the days. This summer, like last year I won’t be able to make it back to Canada sadly, but there is hope of summer camps.

Once I realised how close we were to the end of the school year I acted immediately. By that I mean I contacted the more organised parents of our group and asked which camps they are sending their kids to.

We have lined up a good mix of super active outdoor type camps and one artsy camp. Joan is happy and we are happy.

But after I booked in a few I stopped and thought about the fact that I will want time with her to myself. Like every summer of her life we have had long periods of time of just us as a family or just Joan and I. Taking road trips, having lazy days, watching endless movies, baking and even having PJ days.

So before I got too carried away I pressed pause and actually looked at the summer as a whole.

Yes, she will need time with kids her own age, summer camps are a chance to make new pals. And she will need time with her friends. She is going to want to try new things, learn new things and be in new environments. So for this camps are going to be good.

But I also want to be able to capture those no pressure easy days that we would get if we were at our cottage in Canada. Those glorious days when you aren’t really quite sure what time it is and you are having breakfast for lunch and you are not racing to drop off and collect from anywhere.

I appreciate that the summer is just the summer for kids mostly and parents have to keep on trucking. So camps are essential. But as I have said so many times before I am so fortunate that I can balance my working week across the week and have those quality days with Joan on a Monday or a Tuesday.

For this reason I want to make the most of the summer. I want to take her paddle boarding for her first time. I want to dart to the beach on any sunny day we can so much so that the car becomes half vehicle/half sand.

I want to pack those endless picnics and coat us in sun screen. I want to be off line and outdoors. I really want Joan to appreciate this beautiful country and all that it has to offer. There are so many amazing places she has yet to explore.

So like with all families the summer will require a bit of planning and it will be a balancing act to make sure kids and parents stay happy. But if we get it right it will be great!