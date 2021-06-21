Michael Moynihan: Is adidas v Nike the biggest battle of Euro 2020?

True confession. I watched one of the Euro 2020 games the other evening.

As you might expect from a man of my unerring instincts, I picked Sweden v Slovakia, now seemingly to be regarded as a low point of western civilisation, but something about it caught my eye.

Sweden — eventual winners — were wearing adidas gear. The Slovakians were in Nike.

Forget the teams. Is adidas v Nike the biggest tussle of the tournament?

My interest piqued, I fell down a rabbit-hole courtesy of a fascinating piece by Matt Slater in The Athletic on the battle of the sportswear brands at this tournament, with adidas and Nike engaged in a death-struggle to have their products in the gearbag (and no doubt to provide that gearbag in the first place).

Enjoy a randomly selected paragraph: adidas nailed down the German football federation, the DFB, with a 10-year, €650m sponsorship deal back in 2016.

“Three years later,” writes Slater, “when the DFB asked adidas about a training base it could use before Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, when Germany hosts the tournament, the company said, “it’s okay, we’ll build you one”, and it did.”

Sportswear is such a lucrative market that it’s not surprising to see vast sums — and large-scale building projects — deployed to win over high-profile clients, clients who become synonymous with those brands.

What interested me, though, was the little twists in a couple of those narratives once you dug a little deeper.

Like many of my contemporaries, for instance, I retain a vague but persistent memory of Johan Cruyff playing for Holland with one of the three stripes in his (truly beautiful) old Dutch jersey removed: adidas sponsored the team but Cruyff was under contract to Puma, so he insisted on two stripes, not three, on his jersey.

That was 1974, and no doubt sports bores in your life have already taken off on a lengthy, John Coltrane-like solo on how the Dutch team at that World Cup scored in the final before the Germans — sorry, pedants everywhere, the West Germans — touched the ball.

What I didn’t realise until lately was that 40 years later Cruyff was in another stand-off with adidas when adidas threatened legal action to prevent him selling replicas of the two-stripe jersey through his own sportswear company.

Cruyff faced them down again: “Those two stripes belong to me. No one thinks this shirt is an adidas jersey.”

Similarly, even casual basketball fans are aware of Michael Jordan being the most famous athlete in Nike’s stable, and how he outwitted US Olympic sponsors Reebok at the 1992 Games. When presented with his gold medal, Jordan draped a US flag across the Reebok logo on his tracksuit to ensure he would not be pictured in rival gear. Again, there was a little twist. When Jordan’s never-ending self-advertisement — sorry, documentary series — The Last Dance aired, Reebok hit back.

The company released a TikTok video showing a drawing of Jordan with the Stars and Stripes moving to reveal the Reebok logo, accompanied by the caption: “We would have preferred the flag on the other shoulder.” Apologies if the free advertising makes you feel queasy, but that is the subject at hand.

Incidentally, Slater itemised the league table of sportswear in Euro 2020 — Nike, nine teams; adidas, eight; Puma, four; Hummel, Joma, and Jako, one each.

Hummel and Joma you may have heard of, but Jako? It’s a relatively small German company providing gear to North Macedonia, and before the Euros even started you may recall the minor controversy about the precise shade of red on the country’s new jersey.

What do you mean, saying that’s more free advertising?

Rugby ripe for superstar rosters

The NBA season is approaching the business end, with the Brooklyn Nets looking a good bet for — to use the accepted term — ultimate honours.

I heard the great Chuck Klosterman on a podcast discussing same recently, and he made an interesting point about the transformation of basketball in the States into a sport where the big-name player wields all the power.

Klosterman pinpointed the change in the way a big-name player can leverage his power to engineer a team roster with a couple of other big-name players in order to win titles. This is not always to the long-term benefit of the team in question, not to mention the sport itself, but of course that need not detain us here.

It struck me that this phase has not occurred in professional rugby, or even professional soccer, quite yet. It’s understandable in that those are sports with far bigger squads, ones in which the impact of even a superstar can be diluted.

In soccer there are also decades of what you might call case law, or custom and practice, which can prove difficult to circumvent — unsurprisingly, given over a century of professionalism. On the other hand, rugby is professional for less than 30 years and — one would imagine — more open to imaginative interpretation of team-building.

Granted, the central contract system might prove a spanner in the works, but it’s surprising to this observer that more ‘super-teams’ (a la the NBA) aren’t put together with two or three mega-names, particularly at club level.

This mightn’t be particularly palatable for the club loyalists among the readership, but it would be naive to imagine that these strategies in American basketball are not known to star rugby players on this side of the Atlantic.

Or their agents, to be more precise.

Should we ask the vaxed question?

Another observation from the demilitarised zone, or the fraught world of athlete-reporter interactions.

Should reporters ask if sportspeople are vaccinated?

This is a question (about asking a question) which is exercising minds in other jurisdictions, and I feel it’s only a matter of time before it’s asked here.

Or should it?

This is one to file under ‘be careful what you wish for’ — as a friend* of this column sometimes says, ‘you’re all for sportspeople expressing themselves until they express something you don’t agree with’.

I’m open to suggestions from readers: Is it the athlete’s own business or is it everyone’s? As ever I am willing to be directed by you.

* I say friend, but more of an enemy really.

Five stars for John Green

This is not a value judgement in any way, but I’ve not read The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. I have heard his podcast, The Anthropocene Reviewed, and thought it was outstanding.

Green tied a few ideas together in each brief episode with terrific style, and at the end gave the concept under discussion a rating out of five stars. One episode is devoted to the store of seed potatoes in Leningrad, which was besieged during the Second World War, and what happened to that store when the city’s citizens began to starve.

He has now written a book based on the podcast: I award it five stars.

- michael.moynihan@examiner.ie