Michael Clifford: Paying the price for light-touch regulation 

“The past is never dead, it’s not even past,” is a quote from the American writer William Faulkner, but it could also serve as a standard heading for the Cabinet agenda.

The period of the past that came into focus this week was the Celtic Tiger years and how blind eyes were turned when some were making money hand over fist.

The current Government is tasked with picking up the pieces from that time but major questions arise as to how the matter is being handled, what represents justice and who should be held accountable.

On Tuesday, the past came to Dublin in a Donegal GAA jersey. Thousands made the long journey to assemble outside the Convention Centre on the banks of the Liffey where the Dáil is currently sitting.

They sought recognition because their homes are cracking and crumbling due to a high quantity of a mineral called mica in concrete blocks sourced locally. Those who have been affected face major financial hardship and the scheme set up to cater for their plight is inadequate. Their cause is entirely just.

There was huge symbolism in legions trekking from the far reaches of the state to the centre of power to seek justice. Equality of treatment was what they were after, particularly in light of a scheme to recompense people on the east coast whose homes were attacked by another rogue mineral, pyrite. That scheme is fully State-funded whereas the mica scheme is not.

The real power of the protest was in its numbers, swelled by friends and family from tight-knit communities in Donegal, with smaller contingents from Mayo and Clare. That kind of show of strength tends to give governments the heebie-jeebies. There was a swift response from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, who set up a group to report on the matter in six weeks.

Problems with both pyrite and mica can be traced to a regime of light-touch regulation in the construction industry during the Celtic Tiger years.

Another issue that has arisen over light-touch regulation is the structural and fire safety defects in thousands of apartments – and some houses – also built during the Celtic Tiger years. An Oireachtas committee was told last December that the cost of resolving the defects in up to 100,000 apartments could be over €1bn.

Defective apartments

Just as those affected by mica may be living in dangerous homes, so also are the dwellers and owners of defective apartments.

This has been illustrated in recent years where fire marshals have been installed in various developments to ensure everybody is evacuated in the event of a fire because the usual structural safeguards are not present in the buildings.

Unfortunately, there is no rush to get cracking on rectifying the defects in apartments. The programme for government pledged to have a solution in place in time to be included in next October’s budget, but that now looks unlikely.

Those affected are not from close-knit communities that can mobilise thousands of friends and family. They are scattered across Dublin and various counties, including Cork, Clare, Waterford and Louth.

They don’t have the capacity to put on a show of strength, defiance and vulnerability that would give the government the heebie-jeebies.

In a political culture that reacts to pressure rather than proactively addresses injustice, the plight of apartment owners is relegated to a side issue. Where is the equality of treatment there?

The approach of this Government – and its predecessors – in dealing with the past is to attempt to minimise the cost. Their primary concern is the next election, not atoning for the appalling mistakes their predecessors were responsible for in decades gone by.

Mica, it is estimated, will cost over €1bn, but could easily end up being twice as much. Pyrite has already cost €150m and, as noted above, there may be little if any change from €1bn for the defective apartments.

During the week, Leo Varadkar spoke about the mica bill. “This is taxpayers money,” he said. “The taxpayer isn’t to blame for this either. And we need to put some sort of limits or controls on this to make sure that we minimise the costs because one billion or a half billion is a lot of money, it’s the best part of the social housing budget for an entire year, think of it that way. It’s potentially 7,000 or 8,000 families that could otherwise be housed.”

Mr Varadkar didn’t say so but his own political priorities would probably veer towards using the foregone money to cut taxes rather than provide more social housing.

However, his main point stands. Today’s citizens are paying for a past in which the construction industry was accommodated with light-touch regulation in order to boost profits, and some among them took advantage of the regime by cutting corners all over the shop.

Accountability demands that industry contribute its fair share towards the ballooning bill. As reported in the Irish Examiner last Tuesday, there were attempts to do so with the pyrite scheme in 2013.

An expert panel had recommended the construction industry, building suppliers and the insurance industry all fund a levy to pay for the remedial work.

The Irish Insurance Federation wrote to the relevant minister at the time, Phil Hogan, and threatened legal action on the basis that the levy contravened EU law, the constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights. Hogan backed off and the scheme was funded exclusively from the exchequer.

This week, Micheál Martin said he would consult the Attorney General on whether industry can be forced to contribute to the mica bill. Down through the years, whenever a vested interest waves the Constitution around in defence of the status quo, the government habitually caves in. Sometimes, the government even cites the constitution on dubious grounds to avoid even any confrontation with a vested interest.

This was the case, for instance, when the government of the day preferred to avoid contemplating changing rules on rezoning for housing, and on another day when another government didn’t want to confront the publican lobby over drink driving. In both instances the ‘don’t hit me with the Constitution in my arms’ defence turned out to be a sham.

If there is to be equality of treatment, then those who profited from practices that led to human misery and financial hardship must carry their fair share.

And if individual entities are no longer around or without resources then their industries must answer as a collective.

This time, the Government needs to push back on behalf of the country as a whole, rather than avoiding confrontation with vested interests in the name of expediency. The old way of doing things is one that definitely needs to be consigned to the past.