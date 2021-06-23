Currabinny Cooks: three ways to serve up chard - a hidden gem among veg

Chard is a hardy biennial that is closely related to the beet. It was originally native to southern Europe and is in fact much older than the beet. It is believed to have developed from the wild sea-beet thousands of years ago. White, yellow and dark green forms of chard have been known since ancient times. Aristotle himself mentioned red-stalked chard around 350 BC.

Hailed by the puzzling title, ‘Swiss’, chard doesn’t have a particularly storied history in that Alpine nation. Though chard has been grown and eaten there for centuries, Switzerland is neither the vegetable’s homeland nor its most fervent consumer.

Rumours circulate as to why chard is so adamantly referred to as Swiss. Contenders include: the scientist who gave chard its scientific nomenclature was a Swiss man and the term is used in deference to his effort; seed companies used the qualifier ‘Swiss’ to differentiate chard from French spinach varieties; or that Switzerland is where chard was bred to be the vegetable we know it as today.

While such claims may hold a nugget or two of truth, the vegetable’s etymology provides more convincing evidence. The word ‘chard’ was once (as recently as the early 20th Century) used interchangeably to refer to both the inner stem of an artichoke plant and the leafy, succulent-stemmed beet-relative.

In old French, cardoon, a variety of artichoke cultivated for its tender blanched stems, was referred to as ‘carde.’ Though chard and artichoke are completely unrelated botanically, their stems do bear some resemblance (specifically the green or white varieties).

Despite having such a long and colourful history in Europe, it is surprising that it doesn’t have the same mass appeal as spinach, kale or collard greens. In our humble opinion, chard far outshines them all. It comes in a rainbow of beautiful, vibrant colours.

It is a two-in-one vegetable — having both leaves and stalks which deliver delicious results in the kitchen.

It has a summer and winter season, so can feature in your cooking all year round and finally, its flavour is robust without being too bitter or too green.

Chard is a hardy vegetable that can withstand the frost of winter, so is often seen as a winter crop. We do indeed love it in the winter but it is magical in the summer, adding a solid, colourful and vibrant addition to summer and early autumn eating. These recipes show a lighter touch with chard.

Gratin of chard stalks recipe by:Currabinny Cooks Colourful chard, a hardy vegetable related to beet, is a hidden gem to include in this refreshingly light and zesty gratin, a vibrant side dish Servings 2 Preparation Time 15 mins Cooking Time 15 mins Total Time 30 mins Course Side Ingredients large bunch of chard, leafy tops removed

thyme

40g butter

150ml cream

75g good quality leftover bread, torn into rough breadcrumbs

50g hard sheep's cheese, grated

zest of ½ lemon

sea salt

pepper Method Preheat the oven to 160°C. Cut the chard stalks into 1-inch batons. Do not worry if there are still leafy bits at the end, it looks all the better with a bit of green. Place a shallow ovenproof pan on the hob on medium heat. Melt the butter in the pan and add the chard batons with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Stirring regularly, allow the chard batons to soften in the butter for around 8-10 minutes. Take off the heat and leave cool a little. When it has cooled, but still warm, pour the cream over the buttery chard with another pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Stir in the grated ½ lemon and sprinkle over the rough breadcrumbs. Add the leaves off a few sprigs of thyme and lastly top with the grated cheese. Pop into the oven for 15-20 minutes until the crumbs are golden and crispy and the cheese and cream bubbling.

Wilted chard with pine nuts recipe by:Currabinny Cooks Tender young chard contribute a soft texture and vivid colour, and combining pine nuts with this hardy vegetable creates a summertime side dish Servings 2 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 10 mins Total Time 20 mins Course Side Ingredients large bunch of tender young chard stalks, roughly chopped or torn

olive oil

1 large banana shallot, sliced very thinly

2 garlic cloves, sliced very thinly

2 tsp red wine vinegar

handful pine nuts

sea salt

black pepper Method Toast the pine nuts on a dry pan over medium heat until lightly toasted and browned. Be careful not to burn them. Set aside. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan or cast-iron skillet over a medium high heat. Add the shallot and cook for a minute or two before adding the garlic. Add the chard after a minute or two along with some sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Cook the chard, tossing them around the pan, mixing them well into the garlic and shallot. The chard will release a bit of liquid, which is fine. Add the red wine vinegar and cook down for another 3-4 minutes so that you have well-wilted leaves, softened stems and a little liquid left in the pan. Check for seasoning and then sprinkle over the toasted pine nuts.

Pickled chard stems recipe by:Currabinny Cooks Pickling chard stems softens this hardy vegetable gives them such a deliciously deep flavour – perfect with cheese and crackers Servings 2 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 10 mins Total Time 20 mins Course Side Ingredients 1 large bunch rainbow chard stems, good mix of colours, leaves removed

1 garlic clove, peeled and sliced thinly

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

500m white wine vinegar

250ml water

65g caster sugar

3 tbsp good sea salt

Method Trim the chard stems of any bits of leaves and put them in a medium sterilised kilner jar (around 1-2 litres). Add the sliced garlic to the jar. Toast the seeds by tossing them on a hot frying pan over medium heat until fragrant, be careful not to let any of the seeds burn. Set aside to cool. In a small saucepan, heat the vinegar, water, sugar and salt until just about boiled (make sure the sugar is totally dissolved) and then remove from the heat and leave to cool a little. Pour the brine into the jars, add the seeds and cover it. Leave on the countertop until cooled to room temperature. Make sure all the stems are completely submerged. Place in the fridge. These are best eaten within a week of opening but should keep longer.