Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Tandoori chicken on the barbecue

Method

Prepare the chicken. I cut a two-kilo chicken into six portions, keeping the drumsticks and thighs together and cutting the breasts into two portions as they were quite large, leaving the lower part of the wing attached. Cut a few slashes into the chicken pieces, across the drumsticks and thighs and the breasts to help get all that lovely flavour into the meat.

In a large bowl, combine the tandoori spices with the yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger. Mix it all into a paste and add the chicken, rubbing the paste all over the meat. Cover and marinade for a few hours in the fridge.

Combine all the ingredients for the flatbreads in a mixing bowl or food mixer using a dough hook, until it comes together into a smooth dough. You do not need to knead or proof the dough, just wrap it in some clingfilm and let it sit for at least fifteen minutes before cooking.

Get your barbecue ready. I use a barbecue with a lid and get the temperature to around 175°C before I pop on the chicken. Once I have it on the grill, I close the lid and let it cook for about fifteen minutes before turning the portions over. Get them nicely charred all over, without burning them obviously. Some of the portions will cook quicker than others and parts of the grill will be hotter than others, so use your thermometer to check each portion and move it to a cooler part of the grill when it gets close to 70 Celsius. Your chicken will be perfectly cooked when it is at 74°C. It should take around thirty to forty minutes to cook on a barbecue. You can also cook this in an oven at 180 Celsius, roasting it for forty minutes before checking the temperature and if it is almost ready, flash it under the grill to give it a little char.

While the chicken is cooking, make the courgette yoghurt. Use a box grater to coarsely grate the courgette and blanch it in a pan of boiling water for just two to three minutes. Drain it immediately and rinse well with cold water. Pop the courgette into a clean towel and squeeze out any remaining water. Whisk the yoghurt, sugar, salt, and lemon juice together in a bowl. Add the cooked courgette and combine it well. Set aside until you are ready to serve.

Divide the flatbread dough into six equal portions. Heat a dry pan over a high heat. Roll each ball of dough out into a rough disc about 5mm thick. Brush the top with a little olive oil, or better yet a little garlic infused oil for extra flavour, and put it face down on the hot pan. Cook for about a minute and a half until the surface begins to bubble. Brush the uncooked side with a little more olive oil and flip it over. Cook for another minute. Remove to a warm plate and cook the rest. Stack them on top of each other as you finish them to keep the warm and soft.