Michelle Darmody: Fruity desserts all fig-ured out!

Try roasted fig and almond tart, and fig and maple syrup ice cream
fig and maple syrup ice cream

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

The sweetest of treats from our queen of cakes

Figs, the tear-drop-shaped fruit of the ficus tree, are filled with hundreds of tiny seeds and have a dusky, edible outer layer.

The fruit is native to the Mediterranean and western Asia but ficus trees can be grown in Ireland with some care and warm conditions.

Dried figs are delicious eaten whole and are very different in texture and flavour to their fresh counterparts. They are used very differently in baking.

If you do happen to have a glut of figs they make excellent jam or chutney. The seeds add an interesting texture to either.

When choosing a fig, go for a plump and soft fruit, without bruising or tears in the skin. If they smell slightly sour it is most lightly that the figs have become over-ripe. If you have slightly under-ripe figs, keep them at room temperature for a day or two and they should ripen and soften. Figs are most flavourful at room temperature.

Fig and almond tart

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

The figs in this tart become soft during baking and sink into the beautifully rich almond and butter filling. It lasts well for a day or two stored in an airtight container

Servings

10

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

55 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the pastry:

  • 225g flour

  • 1 pinch of salt

  • 140g cold butter, cut into cubes

  • 55g caster sugar

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • For the filling:

  • 180g golden caster sugar

  • 200g soft butter

  • 200g ground almonds

  • 2 egg yolks

  • 8 figs, trimmed and quartered

Method

  1. Mix the flour and salt together and rub in the cold butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs — do not over mix.

  2. Stir the sugar into the egg, and mix it lightly until it begins to dissolve. Add this to the flour with a fork. Bring everything together with your hands then rest the pastry for an hour in the fridge or overnight.

  3. Preheat the oven to 180°C and place a disc of parchment on the base of a 10-inch tart case. Butter and flour the sides.

  4. Roll the pastry into a disc about 3mm in depth, it should be larger than your case. Gently lower it into the case and allow it to fall into shape. Leave a little over the edge, you can tidy this up after baking. Prick the base all over with a fork and spread some baking beans on top. Bake blind for 10 minutes until it's a light biscuit colour. Set aside to cool.

  5. Beat the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add in the ground almonds until completely combined then add in the yolks until they too are combined. Scoop this mixture into your prepared pastry case and smooth it out. Dot your figs on top.

  6. Bake for about 45 minutes until the filling is set completely, it may be slightly soft at the center which should firm up as it cools.

Fig and maple syrup ice cream

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This ice cream tastes almost like caramel thanks to figs and maple syrup

Servings

8

Preparation Time

2 hours 0 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

2 hours 10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 350g figs, liquidised

  • 575mls milk

  • 4 egg yolks

  • 90g golden caster sugar

  • 2 tbs maple syrup

  • 150mls whipped cream

Method

  1. Pass the liquidised figs through a sieve and mix this purée with the milk. Bring to a shivering stage over a low heat. Set aside to cool slightly as you complete the next step.

  2. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together and gently pour the fig and milk into this whisking as you do. Transfer it to a saucepan and heat over a low heat.

  3. Whisk continuously as it thickens slightly. Allow to cool to room temperature.

  4. Whisk in the cream and maple syrup. Scoop it into a container that is suitable for the freezer. You will need to remove it from your freezer and stir it every hour for the first few hours to break up any big ice crystals.

Latest

