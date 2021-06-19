Darina Allen: Traditional desserts for Father's Day after a year of change

The second Father’s Day with a difference is coming up. At least this year there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been such a crazy time for so many families trying to adjust to both dads and mums working from home. This scenario has certainly brought its challenges.

In virtually every household, there have been highs and lows… tempers have flared from time to time as we all scrambled to adjust to the new reality and tried to seem in control in the midst of all the uncertainty and seemingly endless lockdown confusion. It’s been a serious learning curve for each and every one of us. Almost everything has changed in our COVID parallel universe.