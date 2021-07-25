Michelle Darmody: No joke — gooseberries are great for making fools, tarts and muffins

Gooseberries are not just for jam. I love the old-world feel of a gooseberry tart or a gooseberry fool. They sound like something from another era or from an old storybook. These round and slightly furry berries seem to have fallen out of favour in recent years and can be hard to get in shops, which is a real shame.

Gooseberries can be tart, and can vary in sweetness greatly, so you should taste your berries and adjust your recipe by adding a little more honey or sugar — whichever the recipe requires. Elderflower pairs well with gooseberry and by using a cordial you add a little sweetness to the berry.