Padraig Cribben: Outdoor opening welcome, but viability still a long way off for pubs

This week’s reopening of pubs for outdoor trading is a significant waypoint on the journey to what might be called “normal” business.

At some point in the not too distant future all restrictions will have to be lifted but, for now, permission to drink and eat outdoors is progress after a long, hard series of lockdowns.

Indoor trading will follow on July 5, albeit with restrictions, and we hope to see a resumption of full normal service very soon after that with no further lockdowns.

Make no mistake, what publicans and the wider hospitality sector fear most is a return to lockdowns as the answer to controlling Covid-19.

As a trade, we won’t survive if society doesn’t learn to live alongside Covid.

After 15 months closed, it’s probably no surprise that close to 60% of our members will reopen for outdoor trading. There is huge pent-up energy to get back to work and we expect approximately 4,000 pubs will open this week.

While there is much to be optimistic about, the reality is that with massively reduced capacity and the vagaries of the Irish weather, this reopening will not be plain sailing for most and certainly not a long-term route to viability.

Even when our members reopen indoors in a few weeks, the struggle will continue. The biggest question of all remains unanswered.

Will the customer return to the pub in sufficient numbers after learning to socialise at home over the past year?

That’s why confirmation of extended supports for the pub trade announced last week are so vital. The Taoiseach talked about “priming” the pub sector, which is a fair analogy. After such an extended closure, we need assistance in getting oil flowing through the engine once again.

Contrary to wild speculation on social media, the supports, while crucial, are modest enough when you break them down.

The central plank of the supports – the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) – is based on a pub’s 2019 turnover and given the vast majority of pubs have a turnover of less than €200,000 per year, that means a relatively modest €400 support per week for most publicans.

The extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until the end of this year is a welcome development, particularly for pubs in tourist hotspots that rely on students and part-time workers over the summer months. The scheme will ensure publicans can pay staff while operating on a reduced turnover.

However, for many family-run pubs who operate without staff, the scheme will make little difference to their outlook for the reminder of 2021. They can, however, avail of the opportunity to warehouse all VAT accrued to year-end without interest payments until January 2023.

New supports come in the guise of a ‘restart week’ and Business Recovery Support Scheme.

The latter is payable in September and, while the details are yet to be worked out, it’s an acknowledgment from the Government that support will be required after the summer season ends.

While the new supports are welcome, there is some disappointment that unlike last year’s Restart Grant Plus, which guaranteed a minimum payment of €4,000, the restart week scheme provides no such minimum.

When we closed the pubs on March 15 2020, nobody could have predicted the carnage that awaited the trade.

This week marks an end and a beginning, the end of lockdown and the start of reopening.

Pubs will have to embrace the ‘new normal’ where not only is there a warm welcome, but also reassurance that our pubs are safe places to visit and relax.

There is a natural optimism about starting over again, tempered with some trepidation about what the future holds for the pub trade.

The sense is that after spending so much time cooped up at home most people will be delighted to reconnect with all the pub has to offer and the sense of community it provides.

Our members are looking forward to getting back to what they do best in providing the opportunity for their customers to enjoy that sense of engagement, interaction and conviviality in a safe, controlled way.

Padraig Cribben is chief executive of the Vintners Association of Ireland