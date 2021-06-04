Graham Cummins: Referees need the mid-season break - but also could do with our help

For struggling sides, the League of Ireland mid-season break comes as welcome time off. The same might be said for some of the league’s referees.

It seems a game week doesn’t pass without a debate about another poor decision.

Without the pressure of crowds, I would have expected the standard of refereeing in the league to be at an all-time high, but it has been the opposite.

We saw Graham Kelly make a huge error in the game between Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, allowing Rovers take a throw-in at least 10 yards further up the pitch from where the ball went out of play, and allowing the game to continue with two balls on the pitch.

Last weekend, Adriano Reale sent off Jordon Adeyemo for diving in the game between Drogheda United and Derry, when it was obvious the player was fouled, and his team should have been awarded a penalty. These decisions might not seem that important now, but if Rovers win the league by a point, or Drogheda miss out on European football by a point, they could have huge implications.

Everyone is human. We all make mistakes. What I would like to see is referees come out after games and admit if they have made an error. Managers and players are always interviewed after games and put under the spotlight, why aren’t referees? They can be just as important to an outcome of a match. This lack of accountability just makes referees look arrogant.

If a referee doesn’t want to come out and speak to the media, why can’t his/her assessor give their view on the referee’s performance?

The assessor sits in the stand and takes notes of the major incidents during the game and will review them with the referee after the game. It’s not up to the assessor whether a referee will be punished or not for a poor game. That decision is made by the Elite Referee management team. Generally, they will explain to the referee that they will have to miss a week or two of games. It’s not a suspension because you are allowed to appeal a suspension — referees must accept their punishment.

I never took much notice of who was refereeing a game until very late in my career. It’s not often either that a manager has highlighted a referee in his preparation for a game.

But eventually I started to notice the different styles of officiating. The best referees are the ones that allow for a free-flowing game. The physical element has nearly gone out of football. In many games, a player can’t make any sort of challenge without the referee giving a free-kick. Though players have to take part of the responsibility for that, myself included.

As a player, I was always an advocate that if you feel contact, then you should go down. I always did and more often than not, I would be rewarded for it by a referee. But then there were games when a referee wouldn’t give a free-kick for what I thought was a foul and it made me think twice about going to ground — next time I would try and stay on my feet.

The referee sets the standard in the first few moments of a game. If the referee awards a team a soft free-kick for the first challenge, then players know it’s worth going down.

If the referee lets a few early borderline challenges go, players will know they can be a bit more physical.

It’s part of a player’s job to question the referee’s decisions during a game. Of course players often overstep the line and rather than speak to a referee in a mannerly way, they shout abuse and I can understand why referees will ignore those players’ protests.

But I believe a referee should always explain their decisions to players on the pitch. It used to infuriate me when I would question a referee and their reply would be to ‘go away’.

At least when a referee explains themselves, the player respects them for doing so. The player might not agree with the decision but it’s much better than being ignored.

The big question is how do we improve refereeing in this country? Most referees have separate jobs away from refereeing, which understandably will distract them, and mean they aren’t always as fresh as they might be for games.

It’s hard to expect professional standards from referees when they are semi-professionals.

We want to see our league become full-time. People keep complaining about clubs needing support but why not give more support to referees to improve our game?

VAR might not have been the silver bullet solution we thought it would be, but how could it ever even become an option in Ireland?

Goalline technology has been a huge success but again it’s something a long way away in our league.

But if we want the standard of refereeing to improve, we must try and give the referees the resources to progress.