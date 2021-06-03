Ed Coughlan: The stars surely deserve better treatment - without them, there is no show

It takes something significant for sports stories to feature on the main news, which is exactly what happened this week with the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka from the French Open at Roland Garros.

It also probably saved us all from even more scrutiny about how both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola cost the city of Manchester European silverware this season. Albeit, for very different reasons, Solskjaer was exposed once again for being out of his depth and Guardiola can only be accused of trying to be too clever.

But the news from Paris will hopefully have far-reaching effects for the livelihoods of athletes and coaches going forward. The relationship between the media and the people who provide them with content has long needed an overhaul.

Our thirst to know as much as possible about the athletes and coaches who we follow appears to be insatiable right now.

Furthermore, the line of questioning and apparent entitlement of some to ask whatever they want, under the guise of just doing their job, has also reached unprecedented levels with the advent of social media and the access-all-areas culture we now crave. The shift towards soundbites from the frontline has been developing at a pace in recent years.

For example, in golf, the European Tour have made their on-course interviews a standard feature of their coverage, and for the most part it comes across as the intrusion it likely is on the players.

It begs the question who are they serving when they interrupt a player mid-round? Oftentimes with pointless questions about how their round is going and how they see the day’s play ahead panning out?

One of the most recent examples of this was seen in Portmarnock Links last week during the final round of the Irish Challenge at the European Challenge Tour event where Dermot McElroy was leading going into the final round — a first for him in his career at this level. Yet, during his impromptu interview, he was reminded how he started the round leading by one stroke, a lead that he had already lost to a strong start from one of his competitors. He was then asked about possible things that could trip him up in the windy conditions in pursuit of his first Challenge Tour win.

It may be an innocuous line of questioning, but it may not be also, so why take the risk of raising questions of doubt in a player’s mind while they are in the heat of competition?

But there’s also the question of timing. Though spectators may benefit from some inside-the-ropes action and insights, the player is at work at this time and the question remains should we be more conscious of the headspace athletes and coaches get in around the performance space?

No one is suggesting that athletes and coaches should not be open to questions about their performance, but when those questions are posed should certainly be reviewed.

A good example of this interaction was when former Irish rugby head coach Eddie O’Sullivan was questioned by Sinead Kissane for TV3, about his suitability to continue in his role after suffering defeat at the hands of Argentina in that year’s World Cup, while still on the pitch.

Some argued that she was right to ask the question, that that’s her job on the frontline of sports journalism. But that’s the point, should there be a frontline in sports journalism? Yes, is the short answer, for newsworthy items such as doping controversies and inept sports administration, to name just two.

But the stars of the show surely deserve better treatment, because without them, there is no show.

The argument is that if Kissane didn’t ask the question, someone else would have. Again, there’s nothing wrong with the question, it’s the time the question was asked is where our rules of engagement need to be better.

Unfortunately, nowadays the reporter can also be subject to vitriolic diatribe from keyboard warriors, as seen from the online attacks experienced by Sonja McLaughlan following her on-pitch interviews with England’s Owen Farrell and Welsh star Alun Wyn-Jones during the Six Nations.

Her line of questioning was informed and to the point, unfortunately, she was dealing with players who have perfected the art of speaking without saying anything. But it is likely she would have gotten a lot more considered responses if the players were given time to reflect, instead they were in media-mode which gives us nothing but how good the opposition were and how there is still a lot of work to be done on their own game, regardless of the result.

Who can blame them for trotting out stock answers when anything else could potentially be fuel for the fire of the next opponent?

Which begs the question once again about the timing of such interviews.

Naomi Osaka, a phenomenal competitor on the court, revealed a fragility to that side to her last week by stating how she is wracked with self-doubt and inner demons about her performance, this from someone who has sat atop of the world rankings. This dichotomy of parts is not uncommon in sport, especially at the elite level.

Her misgivings about the media obligations were directly linked to her performance.

She highlighted how often the line of questioning appears to be designed to get a reaction from a player by choosing to repeatedly bring up previous negative issues, something she finds particularly difficult to do at the best of times, let alone being reminded of them during a grand slam event.

Players and coaches often lead double lives. The high-performing individual we see thriving under the pressure of performance, can often be very different away from the lights.

Such disparity is reflected in the definition of health from the World Health Organisation WHO. It states that health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

In other words, where we can be lulled into thinking that if we cannot see any ailments in an individual it is our duty to not assume there are none.

Kate Kirby, lead psychologist with the Irish Olympic team and the Sport Ireland Institute, responded to content relating to the Osaka story on Twitter during the week, reminding everyone that “mental health is not the same as mental well-being is not the same as mental performance”.

Let’s not assume that an athlete’s ability to cope with pressure with such steely determination in performance, is any indication of their ability to cope in other aspects of their lives.

These athletes, that bring us sports fans through such incredible emotional rollercoaster journeys with their performances, are not commodities for our use or disuse just because they’re in the public eye.

Naomi Osaka, through her actions, has held a mirror up to the media and society at large. She is not the first to do so — can she be the last?