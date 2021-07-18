Michelle Darmody: Chocolate recipes to enjoy during warm weather

I most often associate chocolate with winter desserts but these cakes are a little lighter than ones I would make at other times of the year. The combination of fruit with the chocolate adds a tartness that can be refreshing.

White chocolate is different from other types of chocolate as it does not contain cocoa solids. Instead, it is made with cocoa butter that is mixed with milk solids and sugar, often with some vanilla added for flavour. It is quite sweet as the bitterness usually associated with a high cocoa content is not there. It will also soften more quickly than other forms of chocolate as it has quite a high fat content.