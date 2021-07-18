Michelle Darmody: Chocolate recipes to enjoy during warm weather

I most often associate chocolate with winter desserts but these cakes are a little lighter than ones I would make at other times of the year. The combination of fruit with the chocolate adds a tartness that can be refreshing.

White chocolate is different from other types of chocolate as it does not contain cocoa solids. Instead, it is made with cocoa butter that is mixed with milk solids and sugar, often with some vanilla added for flavour. It is quite sweet as the bitterness usually associated with a high cocoa content is not there. It will also soften more quickly than other forms of chocolate as it has quite a high fat content.

Standard chocolate melts at about 30°C so it can go soft in a warm kitchen — it may best to keep it in the fridge during summer months. A tip for taking chocolate on long drives or to picnics: freeze it beforehand so it is still cool when you want to eat it.

You can just as easily eat the Chocolate Raspberry Buns without the icing for a lighter treat. The same with the White Chocolate and Strawberry Sponge — you could forgo the icing and serve it with some whipped cream instead.

Cherry chocolate loaf cake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Serve this rich, decadent loaf cake with cream and a drizzle of kirsch for a late-night treat

Cherry chocolate loaf cake

Servings

10

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 75g dark chocolate, broken into small, even pieces

  • 160g muscovado sugar

  • 175g soft butter

  • 3 eggs

  • 175g plain flour, sieved

  • 1½ tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 3 tbsp cocoa powder, sieved

  • 80g dried cherries

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

  2. Melt the chocolate and set aside, but do not let it cool too much.

  3. Whisk the sugar and butter until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and add in the melted chocolate.

  4. Fold in the flour, baking powder, and cocoa powder until combined. Add the dried cherries.

  5. Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for about 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean.

White chocolate and strawberry sponge

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A classic summer sponge with hints of orange zest made even more indulgent with white chocolate

White chocolate and strawberry sponge

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100g white chocolate, broken into small, even pieces

  • 200g butter, softened

  • 160g golden caster sugar

  • zest of 2 oranges

  • 4 eggs

  • 200g self-raising flour, sieved

  • 180g strawberries, stalks removed and diced to decorate:

  • 200ml cream

  • 200g white chocolate, broken into small, even pieces

  • 100g strawberries, halved

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 170°C and line an 8-inch cake tin with parchment.

  2. Melt the chocolate and butter together over a very low heat. Allow to cool for five minutes

  3. Whisk in the sugar and zest until combined. Whisk in the eggs.

  4. Add the flour and combine. Stir in the strawberries.

  5. Scoop into your prepared tin and bake for about 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out of the sponge clean. Once cool enough to handle you can turn the cake onto a wire rack to cool completely.

  6. To make the icing, heat the cream until it is shivering on top, this happens just before it boils. Take it off the heat and stir in the white chocolate pieces until they are melted, and the icing is smooth.

  7. Allow to cool to room temperature. Smooth the icing over the cooled cake and dot the strawberries on top.

Chocolate raspberry buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Rich chocolate cupcakes with raspberry jam and icing are a perfect decadent treat - enjoy with fresh raspberries

Chocolate raspberry buns

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the buns:

  • 190g caster sugar

  • 200g butter, softened

  • 180g self-raising flour, sieved

  • 20g cocoa powder

  • 4 eggs

  • 12 tsp raspberry jam

  • For the icing:

  • 150ml cream

  • 150g chocolate, broken into small pieces

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and pop your bun cases into a cake tin.

  2. Put the sugar into a bowl with the butter and beat until pale and fluffy.

  3. Beat the eggs into the butter mixture, one at a time.

  4. Add in the flour and cocoa powder, mixing well.

  5. Spoon half of the cupcake batter into your cases so that there is enough to cover the base completely. Spoon in your jam on top and then cover this with another spoon of the cupcake batter. Bake your cupcakes for 15 to 20 minutes until baked through.

  6. As they are cooking, heat 150ml cream until it is shivering but not boiling. Stir in the chocolate chips until they have melted. Set this aside to cool completely. Once your cupcakes have cooled, pipe your chocolate icing on top and decorate as you wish.

