Darina Allen: Chicken kebabs marinated in yoghurt and spices

Even if you didn’t know Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich, you’d have to be intrigued by this title — Chasing Smoke: Cooking Over Fire Around The Levant — and the bright orange book cover.

There are many cookbooks these days so it’s difficult to stand out from the crowd but this one certainly does.

It’s a third book from the ‘Honeys’ who own the much loved London restaurants, Honey & Co, Honey & Smoke, and Honey & Spice.

Where there is smoke, there is fire and this irrepressible couple has been following the trail of smoke all their lives. They tell me that where there’s fire, food, friendships and memories are made.

Their own fires burn brightly at their grillhouse Honey and Smoke at the northern end of Great Portland Street in London.

The irresistible smell of aubergines, onions, courgettes and squash charring over coal and wood smoke wafts out onto the street to tempt passers-by to follow the trail to the source of the delicious smells.

This book takes us across the Levant as Sarit and Itamar visit their favourite cities: Alexandria, Egypt; Amman, Jordan; Acre, Israel; Adana, Turkey; and Thessaloniki in Greece.

They’ve really got a knack for ferreting out the most delicious simple, flavour-packed dishes — whether it’s a meal for two or a mouth-watering joyful feast for your family and a few friends.

Perfect timing — exactly the sort of food I want to eat now that we can have a little get together outdoors, lots of fresh air and tantalising smells.

Sarit and Itamar really are masters of cooking over fire. I love how they pass on many of the tips and tricks they’ve learned over decades of grilling both at home and in their restaurants — and there’s even some rainy day advice.

In Chasing Smoke, they’ve put together a beautiful collection of recipes from all over the Middle East from the most famous grill houses to the humblest roadside kebab houses, even cooking over a circle of stones on the seashore.

I also learned about balcony cooking — the reality for so many in high-rise apartments.

It was so difficult to choose just a few recipes. Here are a few to tempt you and suggestions for cooking in the oven if the heavens open. Enjoy.

Joojeh kebabs: chicken in yoghurt & saffron Coated with a zesty, creamy marinade bursting with flavour, these chicken kebabs are a summertime barbecue staple. Servings 4 Preparation Time 2 hours 50 mins Cooking Time 20 mins Total Time 3 hours 10 mins Course Main Cuisine Middle Eastern Ingredients 8 large chicken thighs (boneless and skinless) - about 1.2kg (2lb 10oz net weight)

For the marinade:

1 onion, peeled

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1 green chilli, halved and seeds removed

2 tbsp ras el hanout spice mix

2 tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

the zest from 1 lemon

1 pinch of saffron strands

1 tbsp rose water

80ml water

200g goa'ts yoghurt Method Purée the onion, garlic and chilli together in a food processor. Transfer to a large bowl, then combine with the rest of the marinade ingredients. Add the chicken thighs and mix very well to coat all the chicken over. Leave to marinate for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours. When you are ready to cook, use double skewers for each kebab (to keep the thighs as flat as possible) and thread with two pieces of marinated chicken. Keep any remaining marinade to baste the chicken as it is grilling. Roast over good hot coals to caramelise the marinade and develop the sweetness, turning the kebabs every 5 minutes and brushing with leftover marinade after each turn. The chicken will take about 15-20 minutes to cook through. If your BBQ has a lid, covering it for 5 minutes will help the kebabs cook well without charring too much, however, we tend not to do this as we really favour the taste of the charred marinade. Serve with a small herb salad mixed with orange segments for a freshness that pairs well with the robust marinade.

From Chasing Smoke: Cooking Over Fire Around The Levant by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich

Pork chops with spiced butter recipe by:Darina Allen For a spicy twist to barbecued, tender pork chops and coal-grilled potatoes, try this butter sauce from Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich, combining hints of lemon with sweet paprika Servings 2 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 60 mins Total Time 1 hours 10 mins Course Main Ingredients 2 large potatoes

2 large pork chops on the bone

juice of 1 lemon

For the spiced butter:

50g butter (or ghee)

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground allspice (pimento)

a pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

the zest of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

1/2 tsp salt Method Build a barbecue and let it settle to nice hot embers. Wrap the potatoes in foil and pop them in the coal about 45 minutes before you want to eat. Melt the butter in a small pan and stir in the spices, oregano, olive oil, lemon zest, garlic and salt. Remove from the bear and leave to infuse for 5 minutes. Brush the chops on one side with the spiced butter and lay them buttered-side down on the BBQ. Grill for 5 minutes, brushing butter on the top (previously unbuttered) side of the chops as they cook. Flip them over to grill for 5 minutes on the other side, again brushing the top side with butter. Remove to a plate. Pull the softened potatoes from the embers and leave to cook for a few minutes until you can easily unwrap them. Slit the potatoes down the middle and pour the rest of the seasoned butter over them. Serve with the chops and drizzle the lemon juice all over. To cook without a BBQ: Bake the potatoes in a hot oven (220°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7) for 45-60 minutes until soft. Use a preheated griddle pan on your stove or hob and cook the chops just as you would on the fire.

From Chasing Smoke: Cooking Over Fire Around The Levant by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich