Derval O'Rourke: Magic mocha balls are ideal for with a post-run cuppa

This week I’ve been thinking a lot about running and I’ve seen so many people who are preparing for a marathon in the coming weeks and months, I want to share my top tips for preparing for a marathon: these are tips that have been shared with me by various running and nutrition experts. This week’s recipe is my Magic Mocha Balls — perfect with a post-run cuppa.

Nutrient timing

When it comes to eating for health or weight loss, meal and nutrient timing is largely irrelevant. However, when you are training for an event such as a marathon it becomes more important. I’m going to use the lead-up to marathon day as a practical example but remember that these pre/post workout strategies are applicable to most training sessions.

The key areas to focus on are:

The lead up to the big race

In the 2-3 days before the race, we want to maximise our fuel stores (muscle glycogen) and maintain hydration levels. To do this, increase the amount of carbohydrates you consume by adding an extra scoop of oats at breakfast, an extra few rice cakes at snack time or an extra potato or two at dinner. Don’t get too bogged down by technical strategies — remember to keep things simple and familiar.

Pre-race meal

Aim to have your pre-workout meal 2-4 hours before your race. Ideally, make it high in carbohydrates with moderate amounts of protein and limited fat and fibre. My favourites would include porridge with Greek yoghurt and banana, scrambled eggs or baked beans on toast or something like a spaghetti bolognaise or shepherd’s pie. A smoothie can be a great idea if you struggle to eat a meal or find your appetite is low. It’s also important to start your race hydrated so be sure to get some fluids in too.

Pre-workout snack

Aim to consume a high carbohydrate snack 30-60 minutes before your race in order to help balance blood sugar levels, boost carbohydrate stores and maintain hydration. Why not try fresh fruit and yoghurt, a handful of dried fruit, a granola bar or some rice cakes with peanut butter and banana. If you are using caffeine pre-race then include that now, trial this outside of important races first.

Intra workout

For a run lasting less than 60 minutes, water should be sufficient. However, for sessions lasting more than 60-90 minutes, aim to get some carbohydrates in together with your fluids to help maintain performance and delay fatigue. Guidelines recommend 30-60g/hour with 30g looking like a handful of raisins and water, 1-2 bananas and water.

Post-training

Focus on the 3 Rs: Re-hydrate with fluids and electrolytes, Repair your muscles with protein and Refuel your energy stores with carbohydrates. Aim to consume this snack within 30 minutes of finishing your session. A great option is milk, specifically chocolate milk, or a protein shake with a banana. You can then top up with a proper meal 2-3 hours later, for example, chicken and rice with veg, beef mince with pasta and tomato sauce or turkey burgers with sweet potato wedges and salad. Replace fluids and electrolytes by drinking fluid slowly over the next 24 hrs. If you’re planning on having a few post-race celebratory drinks try to ensure you have rehydrated first.

Supplements

The last part of the picture is supplements. These make up the last 5% and for most of us may not be necessary. From a health perspective, I would recommend looking into a good Omega 3 and vitamin D supplement and, from a performance perspective, perhaps things such as caffeine and whey protein. There are so many other aspects that will have a role to play in your recovery and performance such as sleep, stress management and balancing your training load to avoid over-training and injury.

Remember that what works for one person may not be applicable to another. If you feel you need further help or support then please get in touch with a qualified nutritionist or dietitian who will be able to work with you on a 1-1 basis and help you achieve your performance, health or body composition goals.

Fitness Tip:

Aim to reach 70,000 steps this week. That’s 10,000 per day, as recommended by the WHO. We’re doing this as a challenge on Derval.ie with my online community and it’s amazing to see how the number of steps motivates people.

Wellness Tip:

Research what supplements you could be taking, and what brands have a good reputation. I stock supplements & vitamins in my shop which are all products/brands that I trust.

Magic mocha balls recipe by:Derval O'Rourke These cocoa balls are busrting with flavour and energy with a sharp kick of coffee for a busy morning boost Servings 6 Preparation Time 10 mins Course Baking Ingredients 200g porridge oats

120g sunflower seeds

8 Medjool dates, stones removed

3 tsp instant coffee powder

50ml hot water

39g vanilla protein powder

2 tbsp cocoa powder Method Place all the ingredients into a food processor. Blend until combined into a paste. Remove and shape into balls using the palms of your hands. Roll each ball in a dusting of cocoa powder. Enjoy with a cuppa.