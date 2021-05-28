Ed Coughlan: Hurling's gripes with new rules are nothing but teething problems

Rule changes in sport are a lot like a key change in a song. They are designed to elevate and invoke a response.

The past 20 years of the GAA have been dominated by rule changes, up to and including this season.

Changes in competition structures, historical changes relating to other sports, and from a football perspective, countless changes to the rules of the game. From the advantage rule to support the attacking player to the more recent temporary substitution for head injuries.

Obviously, some rules are there for the protection of the player, and these are often infused into the game without much fuss as commonsense prevails. Others are more contentious, especially, if the new rule is not clearcut and leaves itself open to interpretation, which is the death knell of any rule getting a fair airing, the black card springs to mind.

Over the years, the lion share of rule changes have been focused more on football, which has seen huge developments and progression on the field from a tactical perspective. More recently, hurling has seen their game come under more scrutiny and new rules have been introduced, much to the annoyance and frustration of players, managers, and fans.

Yet the stimulus for such change comes, once again, off the back of significant developments on the field. Most have arisen from players pushing the boundaries of what is deemed acceptable play, such as the tackling of goal-bound opposition players.

It is unlikely any governing body of any sport, anywhere in the world would interfere with the rules of their game if there was no cause for concern for the integrity of their sport. Hurling folk have lived a charmed life over the years with minimal changes to their rules, but the insinuation that it was perfect as it was and needed no interference from any quarter is wide of the mark.

Sports played at the elite level are by their nature under constant pressure by those that play and work in them. The job of any player and coach involved in sport at the top level is to find the weak spots to exploit an edge in the hope of exposing the fact that your opponent has not figured it out yet.

We only need to look at rugby to see how something like this plays out. Players and coaches have an encyclopedia of knowledge of the rules that govern their game, not for the purposes of playing within them, but to find the faultlines to exploit them. The obvious example of this is the All Blacks, the most celebrated team in world rugby.

In fact, their most celebrated players, people like Richie McCaw and Kieran Read, were renowned for their capacity to play on the edge and in equal measure frustrate opponents and stifle referees, who couldn’t punish them for breaking the rules, because they were only bending them, albeit, up to but not beyond breaking point.

In essence, it becomes a contest between lawmakers and law-breakers.

This sort of interplay exists even at the grassroots level. Anyone who coaches kids will have firsthand experience of it. Not only do kids hear what you say they can do, but they also hear what you don’t say they can’t do. They’re very good at punching holes in best laid plans. When you set up a scenario to work on some aspect of the game, before long, if you’re lucky, you will be forced to change the rules of the game.

In an ideal world, the job of the coach is to set the game up at a level that fits or slightly stretches the players. While the job of the players is firstly, to get a command of the game, and from there, as quickly as possible, demand a better, more complex form of the game to match their new understanding.

If the coach can continue to layer the game to the demands of the players, everyone is happy. If the coach cannot, it is likely either their tenure will be shortlived, or the players will stop showing up.

It wasn’t too long ago that the penalty in hurling needed some rapid attention for both the integrity of the rule and the safety of the players. This came about from players bending, but not breaking the rules.

In 2015, Cork’s goalkeeper, Anthony Nash, came up the field to take a penalty in a game against Waterford. He had developed the skill of being able to lift the ball and without fouling the ball before striking it, could advance several metres towards the goal. On this particular day, Waterford’s goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, left his goal line to rush the oncoming Nash, leaving his two teammates to tend the goal. The resulting rule change has appropriately constrained the players and returned the penalty to one of order and safety, but not before it was stretched to the point of madness.

Examples from across sport are endless. In the 1990s, golf moved away from boron shafts, square grooves, and balata balls to limit what players could do. It is likely we can expect some updates in the not too distant future, the way things are going at the moment. In the 2000s, tennis changed ball size and racquet length, and head size to slow the game down. In the 2010s, swimming was quick to push back against the technology of speed suits as records tumbled.

There is of course a dark side to this interplay that we’ve seen in sports like athletics and cycling where doping became the currency for growth. Here it was less about rules to exploit and more about a race against science.

Athletes and coaches willing to cheat only needed to find a willing biochemist and a single flaw in the testing protocol upon which to build an empire. Still to this day, it beggars belief how many world-class cyclists are asthmatics unless we are suggesting that cycling causes asthma. Unfortunately, when it comes to exploiting the physiology of athletes, the sky’s the limit.

Fortunately for the GAA, they have no problems in this regard and their exemplary protocol around anti-doping, through the guidance of Sport Ireland has been adopted and developed on the back of global cheating controversies in other sports.

Hence, rule changes such as the advantage rule or the sin-bin rule should be seen as a small price to pay for having only progressive players and coaches involved in their games.

The gripes that hurling has right now are nothing but teething problems. The game of hurling is progressing and developing faster than ever before. The impact of smarter players and more curious coaches was going to bring inevitable changes to the conventions and traditions that were once sacrosanct to the game.

Sports borrow from each other all the time. Like how features of basketball can be seen in defensive plays of more and more football teams each year. Even Dublin’s Ciaran Kilkenny has been called the quarterback of their team, with more teams opting for a playmaker every season.

With this in mind, it was only a matter of time before hurling was going to borrow from football to begin to explore other ways and means of playing the game and pushing the limits to find a competitive edge.

In summary, new rules are a compliment to the development of the game and the players that play them.