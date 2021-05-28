Graham Cummins: Some players might gladly accept way out of Dundalk

After suffering a humiliating 5-1 to Bohemians, Dundalk’s director of football and temporary manager, Jim Magilton voiced his concerns that Dundalk “need a clear-out”. In most industries, when a boss threatens his employees that they could potentially lose their jobs, fears grow. To some degree, players do worry when they hear they could be let go by their club, but in some cases, particularly when a player is still in contract, it can be just what they want to hear.

I would imagine being a player in the Dundalk dressing room is not an easy place to be now. The club has dominated Irish football for most of the last decade but this year, they have become a bit of a laughing stock. Being successful often comes at a price. It’s rare that a team winning the major honours and with the deepest budget in the league, is liked. The majority of League of Ireland fans will be enjoying the Lilywhites’ decline.

It must be hard for the players in the Dundalk squad that have enjoyed so much success over the past several seasons. They have been used to winning every week and not suffering embarrassing results as they did in Dalymount Park. For years, they have been the media darlings with their domestic dominance and European exploits. However, with players’ recent off-field antics, they have become public enemy number one.

Although their behaviour was unacceptable, I can understand why the Dundalk players had what appeared to be a team night out. They are obviously under a huge amount of stress, and with the option to try and take their minds off football and enjoy a night out only an hour up the road, it’s easy to see why they couldn’t resist the temptation.

Being told they are free to leave the club might be music to the ears of some of the Dundalk players. Top players in England don’t have to worry financially. They can afford anything they want. They don’t have to worry about paying off a mortgage because it has already been paid off during their careers. The same cannot be said for a player who has spent his entire career playing in the League of Ireland.

I spent my playing career in the League of Ireland, the lower leagues in England, and the Scottish Premiership, and there was never really a big difference wage-wise. The top teams in this country can match what the lower leagues are paying in England and what most of the Scottish Premiership teams are paying.

So, I know, that come the end of your career playing League of Ireland, it’s highly unlikely that a player will have earned enough to say they can live a life of luxury. For most players, just having the deposit for a house would be a success. That’s why being released from a club and getting some sort of a pay-up in your career can be a good thing.

Of course, it’s not nice to hear that you aren’t good enough but when the club compensates you financially, it softens the blow. The dream scenario for a player being told the club wants him out is he gets paid up his full contract knowing he has another club waiting to sign him.

I would assume, Magilton’s threat of a ‘clear-out’ means that he wants to get the players out of the club as soon as possible. All of the Dundalk players will have contracts until the end of the season. The club can’t force the player to leave unless they come to some sort of agreement, meaning they compensate the player.

Magilton has played his hand and the players will know that there will be conversations in the next few weeks about players terminating their contract. They also know that Peak6 Investments are wealthy owners, so it’s hard for the club to argue that they are struggling financially when it comes to negotiating a settlement for a player. As a player, as long as you are under contract, you have a lot of power.

So, what gain does the club have for paying a player up? Firstly, they get rid of someone unwanted who might become a burden if he stays. Secondly, what will likely happen is that the club will negotiate with the player what he is owed after tax, therefore the club save money that would have been claimed by Revenue from the player had he stayed at the club and continued to be paid his contract.

Although the players’ performance against Bohs was pathetic, they shouldn’t take all of the blame and Magilton needs to take responsibility. The former Ipswich Town boss selected the same team that had put in so much effort against Shamrock Rovers three days earlier.

I can understand that he wanted to get some consistency but with the demands in football nowadays, it’s impossible for a team to play and beat the best team in the country and go out and not feel the effects of that three days later.

Selecting the same 11 was poor management from Magilton. The cliche of one game at a time does not really count when you have three games in seven days, and it could be more misery for Dundalk away to St Patrick’s Athletic tonight.