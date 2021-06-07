Monday Motivation with Derval O'Rourke: a Bank Holiday breakfast burrito

Monday is the day lots of people have been eagerly anticipating — the re-opening of the hospitality sector. I’m thrilled for all of the amazing business owners to be back doing what they love after a very tough year. I’m looking forward to eating out and this week will share my approach to eating mindfully when out and about. For this week’s recipe, it’s my Breakfast Burrito.

Be aware of portion sizes: you know what portions you eat at home so be conscious of the sizes when you are eating out. For me I can overeat on starters and bread but then not enjoy my main course. I try to be mindful of just how hungry I am and then order accordingly. I like to add extra veggies rather than sides of chips or potatoes.