Michelle Darmody: These strawberry recipes are the berry best

Strawberry season swings around each year and it is just the beginning of the sweet bounty of fruit and vegetables. The ripe red berries are a real sign that warmer weather is upon us; daffodils in spring, apples in autumn and strawberries in summer tend to nicely mark the year.
Strawberries are one of the easier plants to grow at home, either in pots or in the ground. They multiply each year with minimum care and keep providing fruit.
Sliced strawberry, cucumber and mint leaves make a really refreshing drink when added to water. You can make a big jug and have it in the fridge for the day, to sip away when needed, it is perfect for picnics. Some more unusual uses for strawberries are a spicy salsa with mango, coriander, lime juice and a hot chilli or tossed through a salad with a vinaigrette dressing. They are very versatile in both sweet and savoury cooking.
Strawberry and mascarpone shortcake
The base of this shortcake tends to be crumbly, so it is best to cut it with care and use a shape knife. It is important that the butter is at room temperature so that it is pliable enough to mix with the other ingredients
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
For the base:
225g butter
130g sugar
270g plain flour
2 tsp vanilla
To decorate:
400g mascarpone
2 tbs icing sugar
2 tsp vanilla
the zest of two oranges
450g strawberries, sliced
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and place parchment discs on the base of a two 8-inch tart case, grease and flour the sides.
Beat the butter, sugar, flour, and vanilla together until it looks like breadcrumbs.
Tip half into each prepared tin and pat it down firmly with dampened hands. Prick the base all over with the prongs of a fork. You want to cover the base rather than the sides of the tin.
Bake for about 30 minutes until golden. Allow to cool in the tin and then transfer onto a wire rack.
Whip the mascarpone with the sugar, vanilla, and zest until it lightens and air is added. Swirl it onto the cooled base. Dot the strawberries all over the top. Place the other base on top and repeat.
Strawberry oat bars
These little bars of yumminess contain everything we need in a dessert. A rich buttery base, sweet filling and crunchy topping makes each mouthful a delight
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
For the base:
150g golden caster sugar
200g soft butter
300g plain flour
For the topping:
50g cold butter, cubed
5 tbsp porridge oats
2 tbsp slivered almonds, chopped
2 tsp strawberry jam
300g strawberries, chopped into small pieces
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch square tin with parchment.
Beat the sugar, butter, and flour until they all combine. Set aside a quarter of the mixture and press the rest firmly into the base of the tin with dampened hands. Prick the base all over with the prongs of a fork. Bake for 25 minutes until golden. Set aside to cool.
Add the cubed butter, oats, and almonds to the quarter of the mixture that you set aside. Combine until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Spread onto a baking tray and roast until golden.
Mix the strawberry jam with the strawberries discarding any excess juice. Spread this onto the base. Sprinkle the oat topping over the strawberries and it press down. Cut into bars.
Strawberry buns
Quick, easy and perfect for a last minute dessert - rope in the kids to help you make these gorgeous cupcakes
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineIrish
Ingredients
150g soft butter
145g golden caster sugar
150g self-raising flour
3 eggs, lightly beaten
75g strawberries, diced
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 12-hole bun tin with paper cases.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs slowly, making sure to regularly scrape the sides of your bowl. Add in the flour and mix slowly until combined. Stir in the strawberry pieces.
Scoop the batter between the 12 bun cases. Bake for about 15 minutes until the buns have risen nicely and the batter is baked through. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely.
Whisk all of the ingredients for the icing, the cream cheese, honey, zest and sugar until smooth. Pipe onto the top of the cooled buns. Sit a few strawberry slices on top of each one.