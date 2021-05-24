Michael Moynihan: Flash - Semple Stadium still exists.

Hot take.
I know I mentioned Adam Curtis here before, the great documentary maker who creates those immersive, hypnotic, meandering documentaries which are oddly unsettling and fulfilling at the same time.
(If you’re a podcast fan there’s a good one with Blindboy Boatclub interviewing Curtis. Otherwise there are, you know, the documentaries themselves.)
Anyway, Curtis narrates the documentaries himself in a kind of exasperated, half-impatient tone to his voice, and often ends up saying something along the lines of “In fact, the exact opposite happened” about some development in seventies Iran or Mao’s China.
All of which is a longwinded way of saying I had Curtis’s voice in my head when I saw news during the week about the European Super League.
You may recall when this first emerged we saw statements such as “ . . .FIFA and the six confederations once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasise that such a competition (the ESL) would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation . . .”
Then, reading the New York Times last week: “ . . according to interviews with more than a half-dozen soccer executives, including one Super League club owner, Infantino was aware of the plan and knew some of his closest lieutenants had for months — until at least late January — been engaged in talks about lending FIFA’s backing to the breakaway league.”
That’s Gianni Infantino. President of FIFA.
Does that translate into Irish as Seáinín an dá thaobh?
Re *parking at matches, mentioned above . . . when is the definitive academic study coming on this matter? I was going to include it in my love letter to Thurles above, but then of course I remembered that the bitterest debates can take place before the car comes to a complete stop. This is a completely different topic.
Do we turn the car to face for home before we get out? How comfortable are you with that N/L plate parked so close behind? If you leave this slot will you get another one? Is parking outside the pub a good idea? Is parking outside the pub a bad idea?
The ideal parking spot near a frequently-visited venue doesn’t exist, of course.
But the frequently-used parking spot does, and people are inflexible when it comes to considering alternatives: this is where we always park and where we will always park, and it doesn’t matter that the clerical outfitters which once stood here has been replaced by a place called Dodgy Freddie’s No Questions Asked Used Car Instant Swap For Cash Emporium.
Parking for the match. Adam Curtis should make a documentary about.
Farewell to actor Charles Grodin, who passed away last week at the age of 86. If you had small kids in the nineties - or if you were a small kid in the nineties - you probably remember him from the Beethoven movies, but there was much more to him.
Grodin wrote several volumes of memoirs, including the memorably-titled How I Got To Be Whoever It Is I Am, which is my excuse for mentioning him here.
My reason for mentioning him - a slightly different idea - is the great movie Midnight Run, which he stole as mob accountant Jonathan Mardukas (“I’m a white-collar criminal.”). Best of luck with the litmus configuration, Duke.