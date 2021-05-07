Enda McEvoy: Feeling very blue about the Champions League final

Give an infinite number of monkeys an infinite number of typewriters and eventually they’ll produce the works of Jeffrey Archer.

Give a limited number of clubs an unlimited quantity of dosh and eventually two of them will end up meeting in a Champions League final.

Chelsea versus Manchester City in Istanbul it is, then. It’ll be hard to know who to root for more in this battle of the plucky, impecunious underdogs.

That said, at least the pair of them got there by qualifying for the Champions League in the first place as opposed to via the structures of a self-invited, self-perpetuating European Super League, which is one small mercy. Nor was there the slightest doubt about their midweek superiority.

Where PSG were an expensively assembled collection of individuals, City were an expensively assembled team. Where Real Madrid had Ramos (37), Modric (35), and Benzema (33), Chelsea had Werner (25), Mount (22), and Havertz (21). So much for the Spanish newspaper AS’s pre-match assertion that Zinedine Zidane possesses “a unique immortality in football”.

Chelsea's Mason Mount, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal, during the Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid. Picture: Alastair Grant

There’s any number of obvious caveats to bring to the table when discussing City’s success, none of which require reheating, although the recent suggestion in some quarters that they deserve credit for being quick to jump off the ESL bus deserves to be laughed out of court.

This money-making racket was considerably less important to Man City than to any of the other clubs involved simply because they are, in the title of David Conn’s book, Richer Than God. It’s easy to say no to even hundreds of millions when you’ll never need them, a quandary both the reader and your correspondent are of course all too familiar with.

But here’s one reason to feel warm about City. Phil Foden. He’s really good and he’s one of their own.

Had they been asked 10 years ago, any of the club’s current superstars would readily have envisaged themselves playing in Manchester and making lots of money — but for the team in red, obviously. Had he been asked 10 years ago, Foden would equally readily have envisaged himself playing in Manchester — but for the team in light blue. What’s more, he might well have added that he’d do it for nothing.

He may not be quite as fun to watch as Jack Grealish — who is? — but Foden, who’s been used wisely and not too well by Pep Guardiola, has overtaken the Villa man in the England pecking order and is one of the potential breakout stars of Euro 2021. And lefties are always more elegant to watch anyway.

Manchester City are systematic and methodical and plan ahead; cogent stewardship at all levels is one of their great virtues. Chelsea lurch from new manager to newer manager; this, bizarrely, is one of their great virtues also.

Not unlike the Offaly hurlers of the 1990s the inhabitants of Stamford Bridge thrive on apparent chaos and creative tension and being different. Hell, they even sacked their manager in mid-season and, just like that, the new lad — not a lot of people know this but “Thomas Tuchel” translates into English as “Michael Bond” — has them into the All-Ireland final.

So simple and self-fulfilling did Chelsea and City make their respective tasks look that the Champions League semi-finals were overshadowed by events elsewhere. It was another one of those increasingly common weeks.

Death, new life, riots, postponements and a guy outside Old Trafford prancing around in full Kerry regimental gear.

Would that John Lennon’s cousin Vladimir had lived to see the day.

“There are decades when nothing happens and there are weeks when decades happen.”

Poor Alan McLoughlin. Born in Manchester but very much of Ireland by way of Limerick and Galway. There would have been no Windsor Park 1993 without him; without Windsor Park there could have been no Giants Stadium 1994. Suaimhneas sioraí. Not quite so poor Jose Mourinho. Exceedingly affluent Jose, indeed. If AS deemed Zidane to be a survivor, what about Jose?

Jose Mourinho

Just when it looked as though the only gig left for him was an obscenely paid job with the national team of one of the petro-states, or perhaps China, up he pops in the Eternal City.

That’s two infallible individuals in the same town. Rome may not be big enough for both. Ciao, Francisco!

Not that Roma fans should be under any illusions about his gameplan. No coaching, low block, defend like hell, then hoof it down the field for Enrico Kaneo to do the rest.

As for the scenes at Old Trafford last Sunday, the only wonder was that they hadn’t occurred quite a few years ago.

Of all the eye-watering figures detailing the Glazers’ ownership of Manchester United, the one that tells the most revealing tale is the £817m (€940m) paid in interest in servicing debts.

If Joel or Avram are reading this in between visits to the family’s very own Banklink machine in Stretford, here’s an idea for a new club crest, lads. The little devil guy with the trident surrounded by the motto “What’s Yours Is Mine, What’s Mine Is Me Own”. Neat, eh? That’ll be £250,000 (€287,514) plus Vat and interest. Thanks.

As if to underscore the awe-inspiring dimensions of their tin ear, the United authorities attempted to move the narrative on from Sunday’s debacle and get the plebs back onside by feeding a story to the tabloids claiming that the Glazers were “sanctioning a £90m (€103.5m) move for Harry Kane”.

Hmmm, a cunning plan indeed. What could possibly go wrong?

Assuming they put a 1 in front of the 9, that is?

Finally, yer man in the Kerry jersey and facemask outside Old Trafford. Is he always so well coordinated sartorially in real life?

Model trainers

It’s a matter of historical record that on May 1, 1169, the Normans landed at Bannow Bay and promptly took Wexford. Things there were never quite the same afterwards.

It’s a matter of more recent historical record that on May 1, 2021, a Wexford man did some raiding of his own. Granted, it was Newmarket rather than Normandy that Jim Bolger aimed for and on the grounds of strict accuracy it would be only fair to acknowledge that things got back to normal pretty quickly in that corner of Suffolk afterwards.

Still, you get the point.

The Master of Coolcullen, eh? Pushing the big Eight-O and still churning out the Classics winners — this one, Poetic Flare, also bred by the great man, owned by his wife Jackie, and ridden by their son in law Kevin Manning, a positive stripling at the age of 54. It’s hard to know which of these achievements was the most remarkable. A multiple dead-heat, perhaps.

The Wexford double was completed the following afternoon when Mother Earth won the 1000 Guineas.

That made it five of the last six winners of the race for Aidan O’Brien, another native of Slaneysiders.

Given the ammunition at his disposal and his long record of success with fillies (Peeping Fawn, Minding, Found et al), victory for one of the Ballydoyle runners last Sunday scarcely came as a surprise. What was worthy of note was that it arrived via the medium of Mother Earth at 10-1 rather than Santa Barbara, the 5-2 favourite.

Average price of the aforementioned five 1,000 Guineas winners? 9-1. These aren’t penalty kicks that O’Brien is putting away.

Heroes and Villains

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

Tanya Watson: Granted, you only heard of her for the first time a few days ago but that’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Southampton-born diver who competes for Ireland due to having a Derry girl for a mother. Clinched qualification for the Olympics during the week. Now all she has to do is hope the Olympics takes place.

Johnny Sexton: Yes, finds himself here rather than in the section below. Look, if you were his age, sustained multiple bangs and belts, had been injured off in numerous internationals, and discovered you were condemned to the horrors of a nice quiet summer at home with the family instead of the pleasure of being bored into by seven-foot Boers scenting blood, well...

HELL IN A HANDCART

Ipswich Town: Two divisions below their eminence of 40 years ago, when they won the Uefa Cup. Stranded in mid-table in League One. Now comes the news that next season their jerseys will be sponsored by local boy made good Ed Sheeran, a purveyor of — okay, we’re not quite sure what kind of music he purveys. But don’t expect heavy-metal football, that’s all.