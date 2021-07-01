Michelle Darmody: Easy cold desserts that are perfect for hotter days

The Arctic roll recipe included here takes the lazy option with the use of a nice readymade ice cream. You may of course make your own instead. I do often make ice cream but there are some delicious ones on the market that often work as well in desserts. Arctic roll is particularly popular in Britain where it was invented in late 1960s. It can be made ahead and stored in your freezer for a few days before serving. It will take about 15 minutes to defrost before serving.

The chocolate tart is a good after-dinner treat. The ginger and chocolate work well together and the soft texture of the filling melts in your mouth. It can be kept in the fridge until you are ready to serve it. Another option is to make the base beforehand and store it in your fridge. The topping can be added just before serving.