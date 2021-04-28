Power playlists, cathartic crying, and fitness tracking: Eimear Ryan on the joys of solo training

Just like last year, we’ll be thrown headlong into summer hurling, with no astroturf or indoor preamble to the season. No throat-clearing: we’ll all have to hit the ground running.
In the past couple of months, you’ve really missed those drives over and back to the club grounds for training: signposts in your week. You can’t wait to get back into the schedule.
And of course, you miss your teammates. Aside from the craic, it’s great to have people to compete with and measure yourself against; people who will celebrate your successes and share in your pain. The collective effort. The squad ranges from teens to thirtysomethings, and you’re in the older cohort; at this stage in your career, you value every summer you get.
But initially, it will be a little strange to be around people again, especially for introverts such as yourself. You’ve gotten used to the solitary fitness schedule, in a way, and there are even aspects of it that you strangely enjoy.
Here are some aspects of solo training that you’ll —well, ‘miss’ might be a strong word — fondly remember:
And most importantly, there’s ‘Apeshit’ by the Carters for when you want to hype yourself up for a shift at full-forward. Beyoncé literally sings the words ‘Gimme the ball’. Relatable content. (She also sings about buying Jay-Z a jet and shutting down boutiques so that she can shop without being mobbed by fans, which one supposes is relatable content in Beyoncé’s world.)
Perhaps someday Mycro will invent a helmet with built-in bluetooth headphones, allowing us to rock out to our power playlists even while on the pitch, but not quite yet.
After a while, you start to think of the thunk, thunk, thunk of sliotars hopping off the stadium as being like a barrage of frantic knocking: Open up! Let us back in!
Best of all, though, is the little set of stats it gives you after every run, walk or cycle, telling you through a series of numbers and graphs that you’re doing a great job altogether.
The smartwatch is too delicate to bring onto the pitch, though, so there’ll be no more smug post-workout reports once training starts back. You think about those integrated GPS sports-bra things — maybe Apple do one? When the iBra hits the market, you’ll be the first in line.