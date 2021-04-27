Ruby Walsh: Kemboy a contender but Clan Des Obeaux has winning credentials in Punchestown Gold Cup

A little before the off time of 5.55 on Wednesday evening, six horses will make their way out of the empty Punchestown enclosure and navigate a path to the 3m1f start directly opposite the vast crowd-less stands.

The Gold Cup winner, Minella Indo, won’t join them because of a foot bruise picked up earlier this week, but a dual Gold Cup winner will, as will a dual King George and Betway Bowl winner, a previous Punchestown Gold Cup, Savills Chase and Aintree bowl winner, a Melling Chase winner, and two more decent performers.

The bright new star might be missing, but what’s left are more than capable of shining brightly.

Al Boum Photo went down fighting at Cheltenham in his bid to win a third consecutive Gold Cup. Some will argue he ran a career best, some think he slightly underperformed. I don’t really know, but I do know he wasn’t good enough on that day, which is all that counts.

This is a new day for him and I believe he sets the standard here. My only slight concern is that back in 2019, after winning his first Gold Cup, he couldn’t follow up here, and went down to another of Wednesday's rivals, Kemboy.

Maybe being two years older will help him to get over his Cheltenham exertions quicker, but he faces some talented sorts who are proven on flat, fast tracks.

Kemboy and Clan Des Obeaux have proven the Gold Cup is a bridge too far for them, but winning Grade 1 staying chases is their forte and both could give Al Boum plenty to think about. My heart is siding with Kemboy, but my head with Clan Des Obeaux, who turns up here off the back a faultless display at Aintree where he looked rejuvenated in first-time headgear.

Easy Game needs a career best and a bit with it, Melon needs to get out of the right side of the bed, and Fakir D’oudairies has stamina doubts but, being only six years of age, there is a chance he is still maturing.

Three Cheltenham winners face off in the Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle at 5.20, all clear-cut winners back in March, but only Vanillier won at this trip and in this grade. Galopin Des Champs won a handicap over 2m4f and Telmesomethinggirl a Grade 2 over the minimum distance, but I guess Willie Mullins and Henry De Bromhead fancied a go at Vanillier on Wednesday rather than taking on Bob Olinger on Friday.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge was very impressive in the Albert Bartlett at the Festival, but I do have a soft spot for Galopin Des Champs, whom Paul Townend has chosen over Stattler.

Sean O’Keeffe gave him a very confident ride at Prestbury Park but, by stepping up in trip, I hope he can emulate Killultagh Vic and not fail where Don Poli did in bidding to follow up at Punchestown after winning the Martin Pipe at the Festival.

Undoubtedly for Irish punters, the bumper is always a topic of conversation and the Champion Bumper will be a real hot potato. Opinions will be divided and, even though the pubs are closed, I am fairly sure plenty of arguments will have been had over the Cheltenham version.

Did Rachael rob it on Sir Gerhard? Did Paul get caught too far back on Kilcruit? Did the fastest horse win and the better stayer finish second? And so on … But this is round two and, as they say, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

For me, yes, Rachael was in position A, and Kilcruit did get caught for speed. But I still believe the best horse on the day won because, even though Rachael was in the right place, it is also easy to argue that by committing as early as she did, well before she passed through the wings of the second-last hurdle, she, in fact, committed too soon and allowed Kilcruit to close.

I, therefore, think that Sir Gerhard will uphold the form at this trip, on this track and on this ground but if like me, Bob Olinger blew you away in the Ballymore Novice hurdle in March, take a look at Kilcruit, because I believe he is tailor-made to the same next spring.

Looking back to Tuesday’s action, it started as we expected, with Patrick Mullins aboard the right one, Echoes In Rain, in the Champion Novice Hurdle, and Blue Lord looking a tad slow. Willie followed up with Jazzaway, and then in the fourth race Chacun Pour Soi stepped up, and he was spectacular.

He was always going so much easier than Allaho, who ran a creditable race, but we saw the real Chacun Pour Soi. Everything about him was incredible.

Jodie Townend got a great winner, with Adamantly Chosen, and the day was building towards a great clash in the novice chase. But the big two just blew out.

Envoi Allen was beaten a long way out, and Monkfish looked tame. Colreevy was amazing, and fair play to her, and to her owners, for keeping going. And to Danny Mullins.

But, after the spectacular performance of Chacun Pour Soi, you kind of left there thinking are Envoi Allen and Monkfish what we thought they were, what we hoped they were. Who knows? We’ll have to wait and see what happens next year.

Patrick got the upper hand on Jamie Codd and Paul got the upper hand on Rachael. It’s one day down, four to go, so still early days, of course, but it’s looking like the Mullins camp are winning.

Tips

Nap: Sir Gerhard, 6:30pm Punchestown

NB: Galopin Des Champs, 5:20pm Punchestown