Michelle Darmody: How to make a perfect frozen raspberry crumble

Frozen yogurt can be adapted and made with almost any fruit. It is a great alternative to ice cream and making your own means you can control the amount of sugar added. You will also know that it has be made with just a few simple ingredients rather than a factory list of additives. The use of yogurt rather than cream or milk gives a light tartness to the flavour that makes it refreshing on a warm day. Using ripe, juicy mangos will gave the best result, but you can use the same recipe with other juicy fruits such as berries — banana also works well.

The version of frozen yogurt with condensed milk which is also included makes for a smoother slightly sweeter dessert than the one that simply uses yogurt. Taking either version of the frozen yogurt from the freezer and stirring it a few times while it is freezing with help to give you a scoopable consistency and stop it simply forming into a hard, solid block of ice. This may get a bit tricky as the yogurt becomes more solidified —a metal fork will help to break it up.