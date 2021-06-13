Michelle Darmody: Paradise found with tropical fruit desserts

Once the preserve of the rich, exotic fruits now line our shop shelves. The advent of shipping containers in the 1960s made the transport of such fruits cheaper than ever before and huge amounts of all different types of fruit now cross the globe each day. It allows us choices that would be inconceivable even a generation ago.
Tropical fruits are generally a loose bunch of fruits that grow in tropical regions, where the weather is very hot and humid for most of the year; mango, papaya, pineapple, kiwi, passion fruit and the more ubiquitous banana to name but a few. Coconuts are often listed as well, but technically they are a one-seeded drupe rather than a fruit. Coconut does work really well with most tropical fruits, particularly in baking. There is coconut milk in the mango cheesecakes for example and a scoop of coconut yoghurt would be a lovely accompaniment for the Pineapple Upside-Down Cake.
I have heard a rumour that pineapples were once grown in glasshouses in the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham. Apparently, the glasshouses backed onto a wall at the end of the garden where furnaces burned. The warmth from the wall and the sun through the glass allowed them to grow in Dublin’s murky climate. They must have seemed very sophisticated at the time. The Pineapple Upside-Down Cake an oldie but when done well, you can see why it has stood the test of time.
It is sweet, so as mentioned yoghurt or whipped cream are nice on the side. When making the base for the Mango and Passionfruit Meringue it is good to crack the eggs one at a time as any yolk that gets into the mix will affect how the meringue sets.
Mango & passionfruit meringue
Rich tropical fruits are encased by a delicate meringue in this explosion of exotic flavours, perfect for a centrepiece dessert this summer
Servings10
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 45 mins
Total Time2 hours 5 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the meringue:
6 egg whites, at room temperature
2 pinches sea salt
310g caster sugar
2 tsp cornflour
2 tsp white malt vinegar
For the filling:
400ml cream, whipped to stiff peaks
1 ripe mango, cut into slivers with a potato peeler
2 passion fruit, cut in half and seeds removed
a small handful of slivered almonds
Method
Preheat the oven to 130°C. Cut a square of parchment to fit your baking tray then cut this in two. Lightly grease.
Put egg whites and salt into a very clean mixing bowl. Whisk lightly until the colour begins to change.
Add half of the caster sugar and whisk until stiff peaks form.
Turn the speed on the mixer down and add the rest of the sugar a tablespoon at a time.
Add cornflour and gently beat, add vinegar and gently beat again.
Scoop the mixture onto the prepared baking tray and make an indentation in the centre and swirl the edges.
Cook in a preheated oven for 15 minutes at 130°C. Then reduce the heat to 120°C. Cook for 1 and a half to 2 hours depending on your oven. If you have a glass door you can watch carefully so it does not get too brown — but do not open the oven.
When the meringue is done it should slide off the baking tray onto a plate. You can then pull the paper gently out from underneath on both sides, because it is cut in two it should pull away easier.
Once the meringue is completely cooled, top with the whipped cream. Toss the mango slivers in the passionfruit seeds. Spread this on top of the cream and sprinkle with the almonds.
Mini mango cheesecakes
These delicate bundles of tropical flavour with a smooth and creamy cheesecake filling are a perfect, no-bake summertime treat
Servings6
Preparation Time30 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
2 tbs butter, melted
80g gingernut biscuits, crushed
160g cream cheese
4 tbs set coconut milk
1 tbs honey
the zest and juice of a lime
400g fresh pineapple chunks
Method
Mix the melted butter and crushed biscuits until completely combined.
Divide the mixture between four glasses or ramekins and press down slightly.
Whisk the cream cheese, coconut milk, honey, lime juice and zest together until light and fluffy.
Spoon the mixture into prepared glasses. Spoon the fresh pineapple chunks on top.
Place into the fridge for half an hour, and serve soon after making.
Pineapple upside-down cake
With a brown sugar and butter glaze softening the pineapple slices and a fluffy sponge base, this retro afternoon treat is a certain crowd-pleaser
Servings10
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the pineapple layer:
1 pineapple
50g butter, softened
40g muscovado sugar
6 cherries
For the sponge:
100g butter, softened
90g golden caster sugar
2 eggs
100g self-raising flour, sieved
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C and set an 8-inch round cake tin aside.
Peel and slice the pineapple into at least nine rings. With a sharp knife cut the centre out of six of the rings. This centre is tough and fibrous which makes it hard to digest — it needs to be discarded. Three of the rings can be eaten separately as you will just need six for the cake.
Beat the butter and sugar for the pineapple layer until combined. Spread this at the base of the tin.
Place the six pineapple rings on top, placing one cherry in the centre of each slice.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Add in the eggs until combined.
Add in the flour in about three sections until it is combined.
Scoop the mixture on top of the pineapple and spread it flat.
Bake for 35 minutes until the sponge is cooked through. Once cool enough to handle turn the cake out onto a large plate.