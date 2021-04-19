Derval O'Rourke: Top tips if you want to take up running

Since the evenings have become a little more forgiving with brightness I’ve been doing a little running. Nothing too hectic just enough to get the body out and moving. My new challenge on Derval.ie is encouraging people to get outside and run.

I am giving members different running tasks each week including drills and other suggested runs. We also all have the target of hitting 250,000 steps during the 5 weeks that the challenge is on.

This week I’m going to discuss some of the mental roadblocks people have in relation to running and also I’m going to share my favourite post-run snack - chocolate protein bars.

“I’m too slow”

It doesn’t matter how slow or fast you are if your aim is simply to get fit. Don’t stress about your pace when you get started. Just get started.

Honestly the pace is so irrelevant compared to the actual activity of going running and getting out of the house to move.

One of my suggested runs for the challenge is to run for 1 minute, then walk for 1 minute and to do this for a total of 20 minutes. If you don’t feel comfortable running for a minute, aim to do the minute of running at a brisk walking pace and the other walking interval a little slower.

“I need new runners”

If you have any runners that are comfortable and not completely worn these are perfect for getting started. You really don’t need new fancy trainers to go for a jog. If and when you start to get much fitter that will be the time for fancy trainers. Running is one of the most inexpensive ways to get fit.

“Running is boring”

I can’t debate this one. Sometimes running is boring but sometimes it’s absolutely lovely to give yourself time to get out and run. Try to get a friend to run with you and the boredom will go away.

I love popping in my headphones and listening to my favourite playlist to get me in the mood! I also dip in and out of podcasts. The Weekend podcast from the Irish Examiner has some great guests for you to listen to while you run.

“I have no time”

You can find time if you really want to, look at all the things that take 20 minutes here and there. You just need to steal 20 minutes from that and go for a jog.

Here are my quick tips for when you’re getting started with running:

Don’t overdo it

Build up gradually

Take walking breaks to catch your breath

Don’t run if feeling unwell

Keep a running log and record how you feel

Enjoy yourself

Eat healthily

Get plenty of sleep

Run regularly to beat aches

Have fun!

Fitness Tip: Always warm up or stretch before going running. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, just loosen out a little. Aim to stretch out all of your muscles and begin with a brisk walk before you get going.

Wellness Tip: Listen to your body a little more each day. Are you feeling tired? Go to bed earlier. Are you feeling a little sore? Take a hot bath with some epsom salts. Are you feeling a bit down? Take a self-care evening and do something you enjoy.

Recipe: Peter’s Frozen Protein Bars

This recipe makes some of the tastiest protein bars you’ll ever have. Plus – there is no actual cooking in them. Win-win! These bars were originally developed by request for my husband Peter!

Makes 6 big bars

Ingredients:

300g chocolate protein powder (banana or vanilla flavours also work well)

160g jumbo porridge oats

70g sunflower seeds

50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped

30g ground almonds

1 banana, peeled and mashed

120ml water

3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Line a baking tin with parchment paper.

Place all of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and use your hands to mash everything to a sticky consistency. This process will take a few minutes and the mixture must not be too wet, so do not panic and throw in more water. Simply keep working the mixture with your hands.

Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin and place in the freezer for at least 1 hour.

Remove the tin from the freezer and leave to stand for about 30 minutes. Cut the slab into bars and carefully remove from the tin. Store the bars in airtight plastic bags in the freezer. Take them out as needed – just give them a few minutes to defrost before eating.