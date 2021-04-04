Peter Jackson: At least CJ Stander remained standing to the bitter end

Not as much as they are going to miss him.
This time two years ago the PRO14 went into black-slapping overdrive. Hadn’t five of their teams just commandeered a majority of places in the quarter-finals of the Champions’ Cup and didn’t that just go to show that theirs was a better competition than the English Premiership and the Top 14?
Yes, they had and no, it did not. Of the five, only Leinster are still there and they made it without the hassle of having to play. Three of the other four — Munster, Glasgow, Edinburgh — had to turn up if only to be knocked out. The fifth, Ulster, had already been downgraded to the Challenge Cup.
The bigger the picture, the worse it looks for the PRO14. Of ten teams across both competitions, nine fell by the wayside with Benetton the solitary exception. Edinburgh’s was the worst capitulation, given a seven-try runaround by Racing. Scarlets completed the Welsh exodus, wiped out by Sale before half-time.
Cardiff, 12 points up going into the last ten minutes against a London Irish team reduced to 14 men for almost the entire second half, still managed to find a way out.
In a dazzling finale, the Exiles hit them with three converted tries in eight minutes. Munster may have gone but Declan Kidney keeps the flag flying — next stop Bath on Saturday.
The national team may have won as many Grand Slams as England, France and Ireland combined over the last 16 years but their regional teams continue to exit Europe with a haste indecent enough to raise suspicions that Nigel Farage must be running them.
Despite the presence of nine Welsh internationals, Ospreys duly flopped out at home to Newcastle, followed rapidly by Dragons whose late implosion to Northampton matched that of Cardiff’s in London. Their demise will not have surprised Jerry Flannery, for one.
“This season the PRO14 has not been competitive outside the Irish teams whatsoever,” said Munster’s hooker in both their winning European finals now coaching at Harlequins. “It’s been the worst I have seen.”
Welsh referee Adam Jones awarded the try subject to a review for a possible double-movement which was duly examined at length but again nobody saw fit to check the legality of Caolin Blade’s scoring pass.