Larry Ryan: After Dublin incident, Gaelic football has been driven underground

Still, is it worth considering what kind of sporting landscape we might have if Gaelic football was banned — if the Government made an immediate example of the sport?
The likes of Mick Galwey have made the case that the rugby team would instantly become world-beaters — the deeper talent pool would surely provide endless options when it came to finding a candidate capable of booting the ball over the sideline under a bit of pressure.
But there might be other side-effects too, without the perennial concern about the state of Gaelic football to occupy us. To what might we assign all the brainpower ordinarily spent devising ways to fix Gaelic football and its ‘structures’?
Without the need to weigh up tweaking the ‘mark’ again, might other sports be exposed to the same scrutiny and disenchantment? Could we muster the ennui to drive international change?
Might the scourge of ‘foot’ in hockey finally be addressed and think-tanks be assembled to see if there isn’t any way we could avoid having a stoppage every 10 seconds?
Would there be a push to make basketball accessible to lads under 6’6? Maybe a higher basket or a clamour for a four-point score from your own half?
Do we really need to stop everything and wait around for a tall girl to shoot in netball?
Might we finally get round to fixing sports like figure skating, by losing the judges and setting up some kind of obstacle course on the ice?
And isn’t it high time they put in place all that punch detection technology in boxing so the uninitiated have some idea how a bout is going?
You could clear up golf in an instant if you stopped sweating the small stuff and struck nearly every arcane rule from the books. Let players pick up every ball, wherever it lands, and throw it down somewhere in the vicinity, like they are taking a sideline. More importantly, let them wear tracksuits.
As for rugby, where would you start?
The debut of LOI TV last weekend wasn’t seamless, sizeable pockets of Cork melting down in rage during the opener between City and Cobh.
But by Saturday it had settled down — the internet was grand, the artificially intelligent cameras never once mistook a bald linesman’s head for the ball, and several clubs provided entertaining local commentary teams.
It helped that the powers that be had organised at least one worldie to be scored at each of the WNL games.
Andrea Agnelli recently mooted the idea of selling the last 15 minutes of Champions League ties because today’s attention spans are shot.
The modern way is to half-watch football while scrolling social, let the commentator alert you to important action, then look up for the replay.
But it doesn’t quite work like that when you’re already watching on the device you use for scrolling. And there are no replays. Gradually you find yourself sucked into this ancient unfashionable practice of actually watching the game.
So could LOITV and the likes rebuild modern attention spans?
It’s hard to know if we could ever live happily again without action replays, but an enjoyablefeature this week reminded us that it’s not so long since we lived, relatively happily, in an information vacuum.
Where we walked around the town relying on looking at TVs through windows for score updates. Or sat at home refreshing teletext.
It brought to mind the most famous match of recent times where most were keeping a close eye on the score at another venue. And it reminds us to thank, in case he departs out of sight in the summer, Sergio Aguero for making one of the great contributions to modern life.
The Agueroooo moment might have officially brought the curtain down on the age of innocence at Manchester City, but it still never fails to stir a shiver, no matter how many replays you see.
The perfect sporting moment, the perfect commentary from Martin Tyler, an expertly judged blend of restraint and losing your shit.
We’ll forever drink it in.